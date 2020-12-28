Benny Andersson facts: ABBA singer's age, wife, children net worth and more revealed

Benny Andersson was one of the core writers behind one of pop's biggest ever bands: ABBA.

Along with Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, he formed ABBA, aka the greatest pop band ever produced.

Here are the main facts about Benny Andersson every fan should know:

What songs did Benny Andersson write for ABBA? Along with Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny wrote many of ABBA's biggest hits, including 'Waterloo', 'SOS', 'Dancing Queen' and 'The Winner Takes it All'. Read more: ABBA's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked Much like Benny, he rarely sang on the records as lead vocals were taken by Agnetha and Anni-Frid. However, he and Benny did sing lead on the hit single 'Does Your Mother Know'.

Was he in any other bands before ABBA? In 1964, Benny joined the Hep Stars as a keyboardist and they had a couple of hits in Sweden. Benny himself became something of a teen idol in his homeland. While touring southern Sweden in 1966, his band encountered the Hootenanny Singers, and Benny quickly became friends with the group's member, Bjorn Ulvaeus. They began writing songs together, and in 1969 he met his future wife, 23-year-old jazz singer Anni-Frid. Soon after, he formed ABBA as a foursome with Bjorn and his 18-year-old girlfriend Agnetha Faltskog.

When was Benny Andersson married to Anni-Frid Lyngstad? Benny and Frida in 1975. Picture: Getty Benny was engaged to Anni-Frid for about nine years, and they married on October 6, 1978. However, they separated in late 1980, and divorced in 1981.

Is Benny Andersson married? Benny Andersson and wife Mona. Picture: Getty Benny married Swedish TV presenter Mona Nörklit in 1981, the same year Bjorn married his second wife. They are still together after nearly 40 years later.

Does Benny Andersson have any children? Benny with son Ludvig and Ludvig's partner Mimi (right) and Andrea Schoeller (left). Picture: Getty Benny was engaged to Christina Grönvall, and in 1963, they had a son, Peter, followed in 1965 by a daughter, Heléne. They split in 1966 and Christina kept custody of the children. With Mona, Benny has a son, Ludvig (born 1982), who has since formed his own band.

How old is Benny Andersson? Benny Andersson was born on December 16, 1946. He celebrated his 74th birthday birthday in 2020.

What is Benny Andersson's net worth? Benny Andersson is estimated to have a net worth of around $230 million (£173m).