Will ABBA appear at Eurovision for the 50th anniversary of 'Waterloo'?

With Eurovision returning to Sweden for the 50th anniversary of 'Waterloo', ABBA may very well be making an appearance of some kind. Picture: Getty/ABBA Voyage

By Thomas Edward

Speculation has been rife for nearly a year now.

As soon as Sweden's entry Loreen was announced as Eurovision winner of 2023's competition, the rumour mill went into overdrive.

But why? Because 2024 would mark the 50th anniversary of ABBA's game-changing 'Waterloo' win, one that changed the face of pop music.

It was serendipity that took the competition back to their native Sweden, surely, with fans hoping that Agnetha, Frida, Benny and Bjorn would take to the stage for one final hurrah.

However, some Eurovision fans thought there were more insidious plans at play, that the competition was "rigged" just so they could pave the way for ABBA to reunite.

The awesome foursome broke up in 1982, and whilst they came together for a one-off occasion to mark the debut of ABBA Voyage in 2022, there hasn't been a "proper" reunion with all four on stage singing together again.

Last year, a spokesperson for the band Görel Hanser issued a "clear denial" of a reunion, saying there were "no such plans" and it was "definitely wishful thinking from fans.

Benny himself poured further cold water on the prospect, adding: "I don't want to. And if I don't want to, the others won't. It's the same for all four of us – someone says, 'no' – it's a no."

With Eurovision 2024 inching ever closer, which kicks off in Mälmo, that might not be the case however.

Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog, Frida Lyngstad and Bjorn Ulvaeus attended the debut performance of ABBA Voyage together in 2022. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Swedish TV producer Martin Österdahl - the Executive Supervisor of Eurovision - talked to Deadline amid preparations for the competition, hinting at plans for the televised event.

Despite talks of protests, Österdahl wants the focus to be firmly on Sweden's illustrious history with Eurovision.

"We've got Sweden’s historic seventh win, tying the all-time record with Ireland, we’ve got Loreen who is the champion and the only woman to ever win this contest twice."

"And of course, there's this particular group called ABBA that won the contest 50 years ago with 'Waterloo', we will be celebrating all these things," he said.

ABBA's 'Waterloo' win propelled them to global superstardom, inspiring a recent documentary on the group, though Österdahl wouldn't fess up as to what they had planned.

Another Eurovision insider did however claim that the tribute would be "something never seen on TV before".

ABBA Voyage has been a resounding smash hit, with the digital 'ABBA-tars' expected to make a Eurovision appearance. Picture: ABBA Voyage

This has led to speculation that ABBA might appear in their virtual 'ABBA-tar' form which has proved to be enormously successful during their ABBA Voyage run in London.

"We are perhaps the oldest music entertainment show and still going strong, but we always try and make it better and we do a lot of work on how to increase engagement in the shows," Österdahl added, suggesting they'd do what they can to up the stakes.

Given ABBA's reluctance when it comes to a reunion, it looks like their digital avatars might be stepping in, which will be a spectacle in of itself.

If an eye-watering amount of $1 billion can't convince Agnetha, Frida, Benny and Bjorn to don their glittering outfits once again - which was the amount they were reportedly offered two decades ago - it's doubtful Eurovision will.

Fans shouldn't necessarily give up all hope immediately, however - in an interview with The Sun in 2024, Agnetha seemingly nearly let a secret slip.

"You never know anything about ABBA and when we’re going to…" she said, trailing off before quickly adding: "Well, I won’t say anything about that. I’d rather be quiet."

So who knows? If 'Money, Money, Money' can't make it happen, their 'Waterloo' anniversary could be the catalyst.