ABBA's albums ranked from worst to best

28 July 2022, 17:31

ABBA's best albums ranked
ABBA's best albums ranked. Picture: Polar/Epic

By Tom Eames

ABBA have released nine studio albums in total, and every one of them is a pop gem.

In late 2021, ABBA released their long-awaited ninth studio album Voyage. It was their first album in 40 years, and it comfortably sat alongside their most iconic LPs of the past.

Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad created pop albums that sold millions around the world, with hit songs that have stood the test of time.

Here are all of ABBA's albums to date, ranked from worst to best:

  1. Ring Ring (1973)

    ABBA - Ring Ring
    ABBA - Ring Ring. Picture: Polar

    ABBA weren't even called ABBA when they released their debut album, as it was credited to Björn & Benny, Agnetha & Frida.

    But it was clear that they hadn't quite worked out their sound, and on this album we actually hear the men sing more than usual. There's even country and show tune styles.

    The title track was a minor hit, but otherwise it was relatively filler (by ABBA's standards).

  2. Waterloo (1974)

    ABBA - Waterloo
    ABBA - Waterloo. Picture: Polar/Epic

    Now called ABBA for their second album, and it was a better example of what was to come.

    Released just a month before they won Eurovision with the album's title track, the album is still a disjointed affair, with strange glam rock on 'King Kong Song' and attempts at reggae.

    'Honey Honey' was the second hit from the album, but ABBA were just getting into their stride.

  3. Voyage (2021)

    ABBA - Voyage album artwork
    ABBA - Voyage album artwork. Picture: Polydor/ABBA

    No-one expected ABBA to reunite after 40 years away, let alone release a full album.

    And even more amazingly, it was a pretty darned good album for a foursome who had largely not seen each other for four decades.

    There's plenty of catchy songs, with the singles 'Don't Shut Me Down' and 'I Still Have Faith in You' the standouts. But there's still some strange choices, like the Christmas song 'Little Things' in the middle of it.

  4. ABBA: The Album (1977)

    ABBA: The Album
    ABBA: The Album. Picture: Polar/Epic

    ABBA: The Album was essentially a soundtrack to ABBA: The Movie, a documentary about the group’s tour of Australia.

    This was ABBA at the height of their fame, and the album features classics like 'The Name of the Game' and 'Take a Chance on Me'.

    However, perhaps because it wasn't recorded as a traditional album, it does feel a bit random at times, including the final suite 'The Girl with the Golden Hair: Three Scenes From a Mini-Musical'.

  5. ABBA (1975)

    ABBA - ABBA
    ABBA - ABBA. Picture: Polar/Epic

    ABBA got into their groove with their self-titled third album.

    It featured the hits 'SOS', 'Mamma Mia' and 'I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do', but it also featured a strange reggae detour on 'Tropical Loveland' that is unlikely to appear in the next Mamma Mia film.

  6. Voulez-Vous (1979)

    ABBA - Voulez-Vous
    ABBA - Voulez-Vous. Picture: Polar/Epic

    ABBA went full disco for their sixth album, with bangers like 'Angeleyes’ and the title track particular highlights.

    There's also the ballads 'I Have a Dream' and 'Chiquitita' and the rare Benny and Bjorn tune 'Does Your Mother Know' (which hasn't quite aged as well lyrically at least).

    The album as a whole is only let down by the datedness of its era compared to their other LPs, but it's still a cracker.

  7. Arrival (1976)

    ABBA - Arrival
    ABBA - Arrival. Picture: Polar/Epic

    ABBA’s fourth album had the most hits, including their greatest ever - 'Dancing Queen'.

    There's also ‘Money Money Money’, ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’, and ‘Fernando’ on later editions.

    A couple of songs also deserve more love like 'When I Kissed the Teacher' and ‘Dum Dum Diddle’.

  8. Super Trouper (1980)

    ABBA - Super Trouper
    ABBA - Super Trouper. Picture: Polar/Epic

    By the time Super Trouper came out, inner turmoil had occurred within ABBA, as both marriages had broken down.

    This was ABBA's very own Rumours, where despite the struggles they created a brilliant piece of work.

    The greatest of which is ‘The Winner Takes It All’, alongside gems ‘Lay All Your Love On Me’, ‘Our Last Summer’, the title track and 'Andante, Andante'.

  9. The Visitors (1981)

    ABBA - The Visitors
    ABBA - The Visitors. Picture: Polar/Epic

    ABBA’s final album (before Voyage) is also their very best, which makes you think just what they might have created if they carried on.

    While there aren't as many hits, this just made for a perfect overall pop albums, with fantastic songs such as the single 'One of Us', the heartbreaking 'Slipping Through My Fingers', and the totally underrated 'The Day Before You Came'.

    Every song is a gem, and was a brilliant send-off for the best pop band of all time.

More from ABBA

See more More from ABBA

ABBA

ABBA's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

ABBA are a hit on TikTok

How ABBA's 'Angeleyes' has become the ultimate nostalgia song on TikTok
The 77-year-old star stepped onto the red carpet with product manager Christina Sas, 49, at the premiere of his new musical in Stockholm on Tuesday (July 12).

ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus steps out with girlfriend 28 years his junior months after end of 41-year marriage
ABBA's return to the stage brought fans to tears.

ABBA Voyage: Reviews and reactions as ABBA bid a euphoric farewell on stage
ABBA Voyage begins in 2022

ABBA Voyage concert begins in London: Tickets, dates, setlist and more facts revealed
ABBA reunite in 2022

All four ABBA members publicly reunite for first time in 40 years at Voyage launch

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Sir Tom Jones was appearing on The Graham Norton Show when he recalled the incredible moment he first met Elvis Presley

Tom Jones recalls astounding moment Elvis Presley sang his own song to him the first time they met

Tom Jones

Singers and their younger selves

These photos of iconic singers with their younger selves are incredible

Music

Many of George Michael's acts of generosity were only revealed after his untimely death in 2016

8 times George Michael stunned strangers with private acts of charity

George Michael

Shirley Bassey and Daniel Craig

Shirley Bassey headlines The Sound of 007 in Concert: Tickets, dates, lineup and full details revealed

Music

Delta Goodrem, Tori Spelling and Amirah Vann Visit "Extra"

Delta Goodrem facts: Neighbours singer's age, boyfriend, family and songs revealed

Music