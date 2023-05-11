Loreen facts: Swedish Eurovision singer's age, husband, children and career revealed

Who is Loreen?

Loreen - Euphoria - Live - 2012 Eurovision Song Contest Semi Final 2

Loreen is a Swedish pop singer and music producer who represented Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The contest took place in Baku in 2012, with Loreen winning the overall competition with the song 'Euphoria'.

Loreen originally took part in the Idol TV competition in 2004, coming in fourth place.

The following year she released her first single, 'The Snake', with the band Rob'n'Raz and became a television presenter on TV400.

While working as a segment producer and director for several Swedish reality TV shows, she entered Melodifestivalen 2011 with the song 'My Heart Is Refusing Me', which became a top 10 hit in Sweden.

She also had top 20 hits in Sweden with the singles 'Crying Out Your Name' in 2012 and 'Statements' in 2017.