Eurovision 2024 running order: When is each act performing in the Grand Final?

10 May 2024, 16:15

The 68th annual Song Contest will see 26 acts compete to win the Eurovision crown, with the world's greatest singing show kicking off at 8pm on BBC One.
By Giorgina Ramazzotti

A breakdown of the full running order, with Ukraine performing second and Austria closing the show.

Eurovision 2024 is here, and if you're anything like us then you've already started planning how you're going to watch the show.

The UK's Olly Alexander is set to perform 13th on the night.
The UK's Olly Alexander is set to perform 13th on the night. Picture: Getty
Now that the semi-finals have come to a close, and the final 26 acts are confirmed, bookmakers have so far tipped Croatia, Ireland, Ukraine and Switzerland to win.

But when are the favourites taking to the stage, and when is the UK's Olly Alexander performing?

Read on for all you need to know about when your favourite acts are performing at this year's Eurovision Song Contest:

Olly Alexander - Dizzy (LIVE) | United Kingdom 🇬🇧 | First Semi-Final | Eurovision 2024

When is each act performing the Eurovision 2024 final?

From hosts Sweden kicking off the show, to Ukraine going second, the UK 13th and favourites Croatia performing as the 23rd act of the night, here is the full running order for Eurovision 2024:

  1. Sweden
  2. Ukraine
  3. Germany
  4. Luxembourg
  5. Netherlands
  6. Israel
  7. Lithuania
  8. Spain
  9. Estonia
  10. Ireland
  11. Latvia
  12. Greece
  13. United Kingdom
  14. Norway
  15. Italy
  16. Serbia
  17. Finland
  18. Portugal
  19. Armenia
  20. Cyprus
  21. Switzerland
  22. Slovenia
  23. Croatia
  24. Georgia
  25. France
  26. Austria

