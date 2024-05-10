Eurovision 2024 running order: When is each act performing in the Grand Final?
A breakdown of the full running order, with Ukraine performing second and Austria closing the show.
Eurovision 2024 is here, and if you're anything like us then you've already started planning how you're going to watch the show.
The 68th annual Song Contest will see 26 acts compete to win the Eurovision crown, with the world's greatest singing show kicking off at 8pm.
Presented by Graham Norton – and with a rumoured appearance by supergroup ABBA on the 50th anniversary of their iconic 1974 win – the show in Malmö, Sweden is set to be the best Eurovision yet.
Now that the semi-finals have come to a close, and the final 26 acts are confirmed, bookmakers have so far tipped Croatia, Ireland, Ukraine and Switzerland to win.
But when are the favourites taking to the stage, and when is the UK's Olly Alexander performing?
Read on for all you need to know about when your favourite acts are performing at this year's Eurovision Song Contest:
When is each act performing the Eurovision 2024 final?
From hosts Sweden kicking off the show, to Ukraine going second, the UK 13th and favourites Croatia performing as the 23rd act of the night, here is the full running order for Eurovision 2024:
- Sweden
- Ukraine
- Germany
- Luxembourg
- Netherlands
- Israel
- Lithuania
- Spain
- Estonia
- Ireland
- Latvia
- Greece
- United Kingdom
- Norway
- Italy
- Serbia
- Finland
- Portugal
- Armenia
- Cyprus
- Switzerland
- Slovenia
- Croatia
- Georgia
- France
- Austria