Graham Norton facts: Eurovision TV presenter's age, husband and career revealed

Graham Norton in 2020. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Graham Norton is a national institution, and has been ever-present on British TV screens since the 1990s.

The Irish legend is a comedian, actor, author, and TV and radio presenter.

He is a five-time BAFTA TV Award winner for his comedy chat show The Graham Norton Show, and has won eight in total.

Since 2009, Graham Norton has famously commentated the Eurovision Song Contest, taking over from Terry Wogan. In 2023, he hosted Eurovision when it arrived in Liverpool, alongside Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon and Julia Sanina.

Before his TV presenting career, he played Father Noel Furlong in three episodes of Father Ted, and in 2019 he became a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

His other TV shows have included So Graham Norton, How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?, Any Dream Will Do, I'd Do Anything, Over the Rainbow, When Will I Be Famous?, and several BAFTAs.

He is widely regarded as one of the world's greatest TV chat show hosts.