Alesha Dixon facts: Britain's Got Talent singer's age, husband, children and career revealed

11 May 2023, 17:04
Alesha Dixon has been ever present on UK television since she burst onto the scene in the early 2000s.
Britain’s Got Talent is back and the judging panel is welcoming back Alesha Dixon to share her opinions on this year’s hopeful acts.
Judging alongside Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell since 2012, Alesha first found fame as a member of R&B trio Mis-Teeq.
Alongside Su-Elise Nash and Sabrina Washington, Alesha scored seven UK top 10 hits and two top 10 albums, including the songs 'Scandalous' and 'All I Want'.
The group split up in 2005, and Alesha pursued a solo career, starting with her debut album Fired Up in 2006.
Alesha Dixon - The Way We Are
In 2007, Alesha won the fifth series of Strictly Come Dancing, leading to a successful musical comeback, and her second album The Alesha Show was a big success. It featured the song 'The Boy Does Nothing' and 'Breathe Slow'.
In 2009, she became a judge on the seventh series of Strictly, and three years later she quit to become a judge on Britain's Got Talent, where she has remained ever since.
As well as releasing two more albums, she judged on the tenth season of Australia's Got Talent in 2022, and has hosted various other TV shows such as The Greatest Dancer and Comic Relief.
In 2023, she was announced as a co-host of Eurovision alongside Hannah Waddingham, Graham Norton and Julia Sanina.
Alesha Dixon was born on October 7, 1978. She celebrated her 44th birthday in 2022.
She was born in Welwyn Garden City to a Jamaican father, Marvin, and English mother, Beverly Harris.
Her parents separated when she was four, and her father moved away. She said that she had "very dysfunctional" family life when growing up. She witnessed her mother suffer domestic violence from her partner when she was aged eight to 10.
Alesha aspired to become a PE teacher after leaving college. After completing a diploma course in sports studies, while at dance classes in London she was approached by a talent scout from a production company.
While travelling back home on the train she was approached by another scout, who was forming a group and asked if she was interested. Her pop music career was born.
Alesha was first married to rapper MC Harvey back in June 2005.
The couple split up a year later, after Alesha discovered Harvey had cheated on her with the singer Javine Hylton.
She then married dancer Azuka Ononye in 2017, after meeting on tour. He is best known for working as a dancer, creator director and choreographer.
Speaking about their relationship on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast, Alesha said: “We met 10 years ago, and he was the first person that I’d met, that I knew that we could have children together because of our values, our morals, our thinking aligned.
"The thought of having children with someone who could do something toxic or show them something toxic that I saw as a child frightened me more than anything in the world".
The couple welcomed their first child Azure Sienna Ononye in October 2013.
Their second child Anaya Safiya was born in August 2019.
Alesha Dixon is thought to be around 5ft 7.5in (171.5 cm) tall.
