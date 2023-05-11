Alesha Dixon facts: Britain's Got Talent singer's age, husband, children and career revealed

Alesha Dixon on America's Got Talent. Picture: Getty

Alesha Dixon has been ever present on UK television since she burst onto the scene in the early 2000s.

Britain’s Got Talent is back and the judging panel is welcoming back Alesha Dixon to share her opinions on this year’s hopeful acts.

Judging alongside Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell since 2012, Alesha first found fame as a member of R&B trio Mis-Teeq.

Alongside Su-Elise Nash and Sabrina Washington, Alesha scored seven UK top 10 hits and two top 10 albums, including the songs 'Scandalous' and 'All I Want'.

The group split up in 2005, and Alesha pursued a solo career, starting with her debut album Fired Up in 2006.

Alesha Dixon - The Way We Are

In 2007, Alesha won the fifth series of Strictly Come Dancing, leading to a successful musical comeback, and her second album The Alesha Show was a big success. It featured the song 'The Boy Does Nothing' and 'Breathe Slow'.

In 2009, she became a judge on the seventh series of Strictly, and three years later she quit to become a judge on Britain's Got Talent, where she has remained ever since.

As well as releasing two more albums, she judged on the tenth season of Australia's Got Talent in 2022, and has hosted various other TV shows such as The Greatest Dancer and Comic Relief.

In 2023, she was announced as a co-host of Eurovision alongside Hannah Waddingham, Graham Norton and Julia Sanina.