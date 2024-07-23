Actor Rufus Sewell, 56, ties the knot with partner Vivian, 27

Rufus Sewell and Vivian Benitez have tied the knot. Picture: SplashNews/Vivian Benitez Instagram

By Thomas Edward

They announced their engagement seven months ago.

Now actor Rufus Sewell has confirmed he has tied the knot with his new wife Vivian Benitez.

The couple haven't wasted any time making their marriage official, in what has been a whirlwind romance.

Sewell - known for his roles in films like A Knight's Tale opposite Heath Ledger, Judy opposite Renée Zellweger, and more recently Scoop - is 56 years old, almost 30 years his wife's senior.

Age is merely a number in the eye of the beholder, as Sewell is evidently besotted by Benitez based on their gorgeous wedding ceremony.

Held at Manorbier Castle in West Wales, the pair beamed as they posed together on the castle's grounds for their nuptials.

Rufus and Vivian - who is 29 years his junior - both looked gorgeous in white. Picture: SplashNews

For their big day, Rufus wore a cream suit punctuated by a contrasting black tie and black shoes.

Vivian on the other hand looked absolutely stunning in a white off-the-shoulder gown, as they pair lovingly embraced in the sunshine.

The BAFTA Award-nominated actor paid homage to his Welsh heritage by picking the late 11th-century building.

Jo Sewell, his Welsh-born mother, owned The Pelican in Laugharne - the former home of Dylan Thomas’s parents - between 1980 and 2008.

He has maintained his connection to the area throughout his life, and remains a frequent visitor.

So Manorbier Castle was the perfect venue, with Sewell and Benitez hiring out the entire castle for their celebration.

Rufus proposed to Vivian back in December 2023. Picture: Vivian Benitez Instagram

The happy couple exchanged vows in front of their nearest and dearest, who Rufus was pictured greeting at the entrance.

For what is his third wedding, the sun shone all day for Sewell so his family and friends could enjoy the resplendent surroundings without requiring a brolly.

There was a giant tee-pee in the middle of the grounds in the event of rain, but luckily the weather held out for the pair's special day.

Last December, during a romantic break to Rome together, Rufus popped the question to American actress Vivian.

After sharing their joyous news to the world, Vivian took to Instagram the next day to make light of the couple's age gap.

"Please pass on to anyone worried about our age difference, that it’s ok now- I turned 27 this morning," she joked.