Rufus Sewell facts: Scoop actor's age, movies, wife, children and career revealed

16 April 2024, 17:13

Rufus Sewell in 2018
Rufus Sewell in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

With a commanding presence on both stage and screen, Rufus Sewell has carved a distinct niche in acting with his magnetic performances.

Born in London, Rufus Sewell's journey through the entertainment industry has been marked by a repertoire of diverse roles, ranging from enigmatic villains to complex protagonists.

With a career spanning decades, he has captivated audiences with his depth of character portrayal and unwavering commitment to his craft.

From his breakout role in Carrington to his compelling portrayal of Prince Andrew in Netflix's Scoop, Sewell continues to win fans and plaudits for his performances.

  1. How old is Rufus Sewell and where was he born?

    Rufus Sewell in 1995
    Rufus Sewell in 1995. Picture: Getty

    Rufus Frederik Sewell, born on October 29, 1967, hails from the picturesque town of Twickenham, England. He marked his 56th birthday in 2023.

    His mother, Jo, was a Welsh artist and painter, while his father, Bill Sewell, an English-Australian animator, was born in Australia to English parents. His father worked on the 'Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds' segment of animation for the Beatles' Yellow Submarine film.

    Tragically, Rufus lost his father when he was just ten years old.

    He attended London’s Central School of Speech and Drama, where he honed his acting skills and embarked on a remarkable career.

    Rufus has a half-brother named Caspar, who is a journalist and editor. Caspar is the son of Rufus’s mother, Jo, from her second marriage.

  2. What are Rufus Sewell's most famous TV and film roles?

    Rufus Sewell and Kate Winslet in The Holiday
    Rufus Sewell and Kate Winslet in The Holiday. Picture: Alamy

    Among his many roles include:

    Movies:

    The Legend of Zorro (2005): In this swashbuckling adventure, Sewell portrayed the cunning and enigmatic villain, Armand.

    The Illusionist (2006): He mesmerized audiences as Crown Prince Leopold, a character entangled in magic and mystery.

    Judy (2019): Sewell played Sidney Luft, the third husband of legendary singer Judy Garland.

    Dangerous Beauty (1998): Here, he portrayed the Venetian poet Marco Venier, caught in a web of love and politics.

    The Father (2020): In this poignant drama, he portrayed Paul, the son of a man grappling with dementia.

    Scoop (2024): Sewell won plaudits for playing Prince Andrew in a dramatisation of the royal's infamous Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.

    The Holiday (2006): Sewell played Jasper Bloom, the love rat in an on-off relationship with Iris (played by Kate Winslet), in this heartwarming romantic comedy.

    TV Shows:

    Arabian Nights (2000): Sewell appeared in this miniseries, bringing to life the classic tales from the Middle Eastern folklore.

    Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew in Scoop
    Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew in Scoop. Picture: Alamy

    Eleventh Hour (2008–2009): As Dr. Jacob Hood, he investigated scientific mysteries and crises.

    The Pillars of the Earth (2010): In this historical drama, he portrayed Tom Builder, a master builder during the construction of a cathedral.

    Zen (2011): Sewell stepped into the shoes of Aurelio Zen, a detective navigating the complexities of crime in Rome.

    The Man in the High Castle (2014–2019): In this gripping alternate history series based on Philip K. Dick’s novel, Sewell played Obergruppenführer John Smith, a high-ranking Nazi officer in a world where the Axis powers won World War II.

    Victoria (2016–2017): Sewell graced the screen as Lord Melbourne, Queen Victoria’s close confidant and Prime Minister.

  3. Is Rufus Sewell married and does he have kids?

    Rufus Sewell & Amy Gardner
    Rufus Sewell & Amy Gardner. Picture: Alamy

    Rufus Sewell was married to Australian fashion journalist Yasmin Abdallah in 1999. However, their union lasted only a year, and they divorced in 2000.

    Later, he tied the knot with scriptwriter and producer Amy Gardner in 2004. Together, they have a 21-year-old son named William Douglas Sewell. Unfortunately, their second marriage also ended in divorce in 2006.

    He has since got engaged to American actress Vivian Benitez in late 2023.

    Rufus also has a 10-year-old daughter named Lola from his previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Ami Komai.

    Rufus Sewell with Vivian Benitzen in 2024
    Rufus Sewell with Vivian Benitzen in 2024. Picture: Getty

