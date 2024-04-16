Rufus Sewell facts: Scoop actor's age, movies, wife, children and career revealed

Rufus Sewell in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

With a commanding presence on both stage and screen, Rufus Sewell has carved a distinct niche in acting with his magnetic performances.

Born in London, Rufus Sewell's journey through the entertainment industry has been marked by a repertoire of diverse roles, ranging from enigmatic villains to complex protagonists.

With a career spanning decades, he has captivated audiences with his depth of character portrayal and unwavering commitment to his craft.

From his breakout role in Carrington to his compelling portrayal of Prince Andrew in Netflix's Scoop, Sewell continues to win fans and plaudits for his performances.