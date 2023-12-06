Rufus Sewell announces engagement to 26-year-old partner Vivian Benitez

Rufus Sewell and Vivian Benitez are engaged. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Vivian Benitez

By Tom Eames

British actor Rufus Sewell, known for his captivating performances and distinguished career, has recently taken a step forward in his personal life by becoming engaged to the talented American actress Vivian Benitez.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Despite the 30-year age gap, the couple’s love story is a testament to the timeless nature of romance and companionship.

Vivian Benitez, a rising star at 26, has already made a name for herself with notable roles in productions such as Arsenal, Criminal Minds, and Sky Dancers Grown Up.

Her engagement to Sewell, 56, was joyfully announced on Instagram, where she shared heartwarming photos of the couple and her stunning engagement ring, symbolizing their commitment to each other.

Sewell, who charmed (well, probably angered) audiences as Jasper in the beloved festive film The Holiday, has experienced the journey of marriage twice before.

His relationship with Benitez blossomed over two years, with the couple making only a few public appearances, choosing to keep their romance away from the limelight.

The engagement announcement on Instagram featured two touching photographs: one capturing Sewell’s affectionate kiss on Benitez’s cheek, and another showcasing the beautiful ring. The caption, infused with humour and love, read: “Till death (or him continuing to walk on bathmats with his outside shoes) do us part.”

Rufus Sewell’s family includes two children from previous relationships: a 21-year-old son with his ex-wife Amy Gardner, whom he married in 2003 and divorced in 2006, and a 10-year-old daughter with his ex-girlfriend Ami Komai.

His first marriage was in 1999 to his long-term girlfriend Yasmin Abdallah, but the union ended the following year.

Rufus Sewell and Vivian Bentiez. Picture: Getty

The Holiday, released in 2006, has become an iconic Christmas film, featuring Sewell as Jasper, the ex-partner of Kate Winslet’s character, Iris. The movie’s narrative intertwines the lives of two women, Iris and Amanda Woods, played by Cameron Diaz, as they swap homes and find unexpected love during the holiday season.

Sewell’s illustrious career extends beyond romantic comedies. He has showcased his versatility in projects like The Diplomat and The Man in the High Castle. His upcoming role as Prince Andrew in a dramatization of the Duke of York’s interview on Newsnight in 2019 is eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike.