The Holiday: Kate Winslet shuts down reports of a sequel to Christmas movie

By Mayer Nissim

Kate Winslet and Nancy Meyers pour cold water on our Christmas hopes.

Over the last decade or so, The Holiday has quietly grown into a Christmas classic.

Starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black starred in the seasonal romcom, which was directed by Nancy Myers.

Earlier this week, fans were excited by reports that a sequel was in the works, with all four leads said to have signed up for the film.

Unfortunately, it seems as though the sources had their wires crossed, as Kate Winslet has now dashed hopes of a follow-up.

Kate told People: "I read something about that, but it's the first I've heard of it.

"I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that. Hand on heart, that's never come up."

What's more, the original's writer/director Nancy Myers has also poured icy cold water on the reports.

Posting a screengrab of a story reporting the sequel, Nancy captioned it on Instagram: "So many DM’s about this - sorry but it’s not true. ❤️"