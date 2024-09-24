All the ways you can listen to Smooth Christmas

24 September 2024, 21:00 | Updated: 24 September 2024, 21:45

All the ways you can listen to Smooth Christmas
All the ways you can listen to Smooth Christmas. Picture: Smooth

Here are all the ways you can listen to Smooth Christmas and get into the festive mood.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Smooth Christmas is here!

Listen to non-stop festive classics from Wham! and Band Aid, to Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé.

Whether you're bringing festive cheer to the office, hanging the decorations or driving home for Christmas, Smooth Christmas has the perfect playlist.

Listen now on Global Player

You can also listen on Alexa. Just say... "Alexa, ask Global Player to play Smooth Christmas".

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. On DAB Digital in London

  1. How to listen to Smooth Christmas online

    You can listen to Smooth Christmas online via Global Player, the official Smooth Radio app.

    You can also click on the purple ‘Listen’ button on the Smooth homepage, and at the top of every article on the Smooth website.

    There’s also much more on Global Player – including podcasts and playlists from Smooth, as well as from our sister stations Smooth Country, Smooth Chill, Smooth 80s, Smooth 70s, Smooth Soul, Classic FM, Gold, LBC, Heart, Radio X, Capital and Capital Xtra.

  2. How to listen to Smooth Christmas via the Global Player mobile app

    You can listen to Smooth Christmas live, any time and anywhere in the world, via Global Player, the official Smooth Radio app.

    Download the Global Player app from the App Store or Google Play, and enjoy festive tunes on the go.

    You can also enjoy Global's fine selection of podcasts, as well as Smooth's curated playlists, and programmes and music from our sister stations Smooth Country, Smooth Chill, Smooth 80s, Smooth Soul, LBC, Classic FM, Gold, Radio X, Heart, Capital and Capital Xtra.

    Click here to download the Global Player app for iPhone and iPad >

    Click here to download the Global Player app from Google Play (Android) >

  3. Listen to Smooth Christmas on smart speakers: Alexa

    If you’ve got a smart speaker, say to it “Play Smooth Christmas” and enjoy Always the Best Christmas Music.

  4. Listen to Smooth Christmas on smart speakers: Google Assistant

    Just say 'Hey Google, Play Smooth Christmas'.

  5. Listen to Smooth Christmas on smart speakers: Home Pod & Siri

    Just say “Hey Siri, Play Smooth Christmas.”

    You can also ask Siri on your iPhone or iPad to play Smooth via the Global Player app or Apple Music.

  6. Listen to Smooth Christmas on smart speakers: Sonos

    You can also listen on your Sonos smart speaker by adding ‘Global Player’ as a music source in your Sonos app or, to listen live, search for Smooth Christmas within the new Sonos Radio section in the Sonos app.

  7. Listen to Smooth Christmas on DAB Digital in London

    On your radio, Smooth Christmas is available on DAB Digital Radio on London 3.

How To Listen

How to listen to Smooth Radio

More on Smooth

Barry Gibb paid homage to his beautiful wife Linda Gray, calling her "a very, very special person".

Barry Gibb reveals his secret behind 54-year marriage to "special" wife Linda

Barry Gibb

Linda McCartney in the early 1970s

Linda McCartney facts: Songs, activism, family, vegetarianism, marriages and death of the Wings star revealed

Fact Profiles

Tom Selleck's turn as Magnum P.I. made him a star, but he had a love-hate relationship with fame.

Tom Selleck reveals why he hated Magnum P.I. fame after becoming 80s icon

TV & Film

Shania Twain has confirmed that a musical featuring her greatest hits is in the works.

A brand new musical featuring Shania Twain’s songs is in production

Shania Twain

At a recent concert with his band Modern West, Kevin Costner revealed the "one thing" people can say to preserve the love we share with people.

Kevin Costner reveals the 'one thing' to keep love alive during recent charity concert

Music

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick

Mick Jagger's 37-year-old girlfriend opens up on age gap with 81-year-old Rolling Stones frontman

Music