On Air Now
The Smooth Late Show with Martin Collins 10pm - 1am
24 September 2024, 21:00 | Updated: 24 September 2024, 21:45
Here are all the ways you can listen to Smooth Christmas and get into the festive mood.
Smooth Christmas is here!
Listen to non-stop festive classics from Wham! and Band Aid, to Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé.
Whether you're bringing festive cheer to the office, hanging the decorations or driving home for Christmas, Smooth Christmas has the perfect playlist.
Listen now on Global Player
You can also listen on Alexa. Just say... "Alexa, ask Global Player to play Smooth Christmas".
1. Online via Global Player's Website
2. Via the Global Player mobile app
3. On Smart Speakers
4. On DAB Digital in London
You can listen to Smooth Christmas online via Global Player, the official Smooth Radio app.
You can also click on the purple ‘Listen’ button on the Smooth homepage, and at the top of every article on the Smooth website.
There’s also much more on Global Player – including podcasts and playlists from Smooth, as well as from our sister stations Smooth Country, Smooth Chill, Smooth 80s, Smooth 70s, Smooth Soul, Classic FM, Gold, LBC, Heart, Radio X, Capital and Capital Xtra.
You can listen to Smooth Christmas live, any time and anywhere in the world, via Global Player, the official Smooth Radio app.
Download the Global Player app from the App Store or Google Play, and enjoy festive tunes on the go.
You can also enjoy Global's fine selection of podcasts, as well as Smooth's curated playlists, and programmes and music from our sister stations Smooth Country, Smooth Chill, Smooth 80s, Smooth Soul, LBC, Classic FM, Gold, Radio X, Heart, Capital and Capital Xtra.
Click here to download the Global Player app for iPhone and iPad >
Click here to download the Global Player app from Google Play (Android) >
If you’ve got a smart speaker, say to it “Play Smooth Christmas” and enjoy Always the Best Christmas Music.
Just say 'Hey Google, Play Smooth Christmas'.
Just say “Hey Siri, Play Smooth Christmas.”
You can also ask Siri on your iPhone or iPad to play Smooth via the Global Player app or Apple Music.
You can also listen on your Sonos smart speaker by adding ‘Global Player’ as a music source in your Sonos app or, to listen live, search for Smooth Christmas within the new Sonos Radio section in the Sonos app.
On your radio, Smooth Christmas is available on DAB Digital Radio on London 3.