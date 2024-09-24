All the ways you can listen to Smooth Christmas

All the ways you can listen to Smooth Christmas. Picture: Smooth

Here are all the ways you can listen to Smooth Christmas and get into the festive mood.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Smooth Christmas is here!

Listen to non-stop festive classics from Wham! and Band Aid, to Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé.

Whether you're bringing festive cheer to the office, hanging the decorations or driving home for Christmas, Smooth Christmas has the perfect playlist.

Listen now on Global Player

You can also listen on Alexa. Just say... "Alexa, ask Global Player to play Smooth Christmas".

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. On DAB Digital in London