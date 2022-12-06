The Holiday is getting a sequel with Jude Law and Cameron Diaz returning
The Holiday has become a festive favourite in recent years, and the original stars are likely to return for a movie sequel.
The original romcom arrived at cinemas back in 2006, and starred Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black and Kate Winslet. While a modest hit at the time, over the years it has become a Christmas classic.
Amazingly, the whole cast have reportedly signed up to film a sequel.
According to reports, filming for the sequel will begin next year, 17 years after the original.
An insider told The Sun: "The plan is to start rolling on scenes next year, primarily in the UK and in Europe, but the main talent are all signed up and on board.
"It’s one of the most successful movies of its kind and still enjoyed every year by millions of fans around the world – it makes perfect sense to revisit those characters and find out what became of their lives after they hooked up.
"It’ll be funny, poignant, and heartwarming – just what everyone wants for Christmas."
The Holiday follows Amanda (Cameron) and Iris (Kate), who swap homes during Christmas and New Year – with Iris staying in Amanda's LA mansion while Amanda moves into Iris' quaint English country cottage.
Of course, it's not long before Amanda falls in love with Iris' brother Graham (Jude), while Iris falls in love with Miles (Jack), a friend of Amanda's ex.
It will be interesting to see what happened next for the four, especially as Graham had two young daughters. Did Amanda stay in England? Did Iris stick around in LA? We'll find out soon!