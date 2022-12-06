The Holiday is getting a sequel with Jude Law and Cameron Diaz returning

6 December 2022, 13:22

Cameron Diaz and Jude Law in The Holiday
Cameron Diaz and Jude Law in The Holiday. Picture: Universal/Sony

By Tom Eames

The Holiday has become a festive favourite in recent years, and the original stars are likely to return for a movie sequel.

The original romcom arrived at cinemas back in 2006, and starred Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black and Kate Winslet. While a modest hit at the time, over the years it has become a Christmas classic.

Amazingly, the whole cast have reportedly signed up to film a sequel.

According to reports, filming for the sequel will begin next year, 17 years after the original.

An insider told The Sun: "The plan is to start rolling on scenes next year, primarily in the UK and in Europe, but the main talent are all signed up and on board.

Kate Winslet and Jack Black in The Holiday
Kate Winslet and Jack Black in The Holiday. Picture: Universal/Sony

"It’s one of the most successful movies of its kind and still enjoyed every year by millions of fans around the world – it makes perfect sense to revisit those characters and find out what became of their lives after they hooked up.

"It’ll be funny, poignant, and heartwarming – just what everyone wants for Christmas."

The Holiday follows Amanda (Cameron) and Iris (Kate), who swap homes during Christmas and New Year – with Iris staying in Amanda's LA mansion while Amanda moves into Iris' quaint English country cottage.

Of course, it's not long before Amanda falls in love with Iris' brother Graham (Jude), while Iris falls in love with Miles (Jack), a friend of Amanda's ex.

It will be interesting to see what happened next for the four, especially as Graham had two young daughters. Did Amanda stay in England? Did Iris stick around in LA? We'll find out soon!

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

The cast of Cheers

Where are the cast of Cheers now, 40 years since it began?

The actor's comments come after filmmaker Richard Curtis gave an interview last week saying there are moments in the film he would change as they felt 'out of date' and that 'the lack of diversity' now makes him 'feel a bit stupid'.

Love Actually: Martine McCutcheon says Christmas film's 'non-PC' aspects are 'part of its charm'
From left to right: John Travolta, Kirstie Alley and Patrick Swayze.

Kirstie Alley's love confessions: Star 'fell in love' with Patrick Swayze and 'almost ran off with' John Travolta
Kirstie Alley starred in Cheers as Rebecca

Cheers star Kirstie Alley dies aged 71 after short illness

Richard Osman and Ingrid Oliver in 2022

Richard Osman shares beautiful wedding photo after getting married to Ingrid Oliver

More on Smooth

Michael Buble is heading out on tour

Michael Buble announces first UK tour in four years - tickets and more dates revealed

Michael Bublé

Queen: We Will Rock You

Queen musical We Will Rock You is coming back to the West End 21 years after its debut

Queen

Neil Diamond performs 'Sweet Caroline' on Broadway

Neil Diamond comes out of retirement to sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ to fans on Broadway

Neil Diamond

Shakin Stevens

The Story of... 'Merry Christmas Everyone' by Shakin' Stevens

The Story of...

Seal's best songs ever

Seal's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Peter Kay broke down on stage as he received a standing ovation

Peter Kay breaks down on stage as he gets huge standing ovation on first night of comeback tour
Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother