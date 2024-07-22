Twisters soundtrack: A full list of all the country songs in the Glen Powell movie

22 July 2024

Luke Combs appears on the Twisters soundtrack
Luke Combs appears on the Twisters soundtrack. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

Twisters is here, and it’s got a country twang!

The soundtrack for the much-anticipated Twister sequel is jam-packed with country songs, many of which were specially recorded and produced for the movie.

This musical approach is designed to give audiences an amazing time as they watch the stormy action unfold.

Set in modern-day Oklahoma, Twisters aims to recapture the fun and excitement of the 1996 original while updating it for today’s viewers. A big part of this update is the casting of rising stars like Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, who bring fresh energy and popular appeal to the film.

Luke Combs – Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album) [Official Music Video]

But it doesn’t stop there—Twisters also aims to be the perfect summer blockbuster, and a huge part of that is its stellar soundtrack.

Back in 1996, the original Twister soundtrack leaned heavily on pop and rock music. The sequel, however, takes a different route. Embracing its Oklahoma setting, the new soundtrack primarily focuses on country music. It’s a bold choice that pays homage to the film’s roots while also tapping into the region’s rich musical heritage.

Twisters | Official Trailer 2

Some of country music’s biggest names contribute to the Twisters soundtrack. Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, and Jelly Roll are just a few of the artists whose songs help set the tone for the film.

The full list of songs on the Twisters soundtrack:

  1. “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” – Luke Combs
  2. “Ain’t in Kansas Anymore” – Miranda Lambert
  3. “Steal My Thunder” – Conner Smith (feat. Tucker Wetmore)
  4. “Feelin’ Country” – Thomas Rhett
  5. “The Cards I’ve Been Dealt” – Warren Zeiders
  6. “Never Left Me” – Megan Moroney
  7. “Out of Oklahoma” – Lainey Wilson
  8. “Hell or High Water” – Bailey Zimmerman
  9. “Dead End Road” – Jelly Roll
  10. “Country Classic” – Kane Brown
  11. “Tear Us Apart” – Sam Barber
  12. “Song While You’re Away” – Tyler Childers
  13. “Already Had It” – Tucker Wetmore
  14. “Chrome Cowgirl” – Leon Bridges
  15. “Death Wish Love” – Benson Boone
  16. “Boots Don’t” – Shania Twain & Breland
  17. “Stronger Than a Storm” – Dylan Gossett
  18. “Chasing the Wind” – Lanie Gardner
  19. “Leave the Light On” – Jelly Roll (feat. Alexandra Kay)
  20. “Before I Do” – Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn
  21. “Caddo County” – The Red Clay Strays
  22. “Blackberry Wine” – Tanner Usrey
  23. “Too Easy” – Tanner Adell
  24. “Shake Shake (All Night Long)” – Mason Ramsey
  25. “New Loop” – Tyler Halverson
  26. “Touchdown” – Flatland Cavalry
  27. “Driving You Home” – Nolan Taylor
  28. “Wall of Death” – Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, & James McAlister
  29. “(Ghost) Riders in the Sky” – Charley Crockett

Twisters is out now and has already grossed over $120 million in just a few days.

