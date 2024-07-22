Twisters soundtrack: A full list of all the country songs in the Glen Powell movie

On Air Now
22 July 2024, 12:00
Twisters is here, and it’s got a country twang!
The soundtrack for the much-anticipated Twister sequel is jam-packed with country songs, many of which were specially recorded and produced for the movie.
This musical approach is designed to give audiences an amazing time as they watch the stormy action unfold.
Set in modern-day Oklahoma, Twisters aims to recapture the fun and excitement of the 1996 original while updating it for today’s viewers. A big part of this update is the casting of rising stars like Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, who bring fresh energy and popular appeal to the film.
Luke Combs – Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album) [Official Music Video]
But it doesn’t stop there—Twisters also aims to be the perfect summer blockbuster, and a huge part of that is its stellar soundtrack.
Back in 1996, the original Twister soundtrack leaned heavily on pop and rock music. The sequel, however, takes a different route. Embracing its Oklahoma setting, the new soundtrack primarily focuses on country music. It’s a bold choice that pays homage to the film’s roots while also tapping into the region’s rich musical heritage.
Twisters | Official Trailer 2
Some of country music’s biggest names contribute to the Twisters soundtrack. Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, and Jelly Roll are just a few of the artists whose songs help set the tone for the film.
The full list of songs on the Twisters soundtrack:
Twisters is out now and has already grossed over $120 million in just a few days.