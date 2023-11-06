Jelly Roll facts: Country singer's age, songs, wife and career explained

Jelly Roll in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Jelly Roll is a rapper and singer/songwriter who has overcome many challenges and obstacles in his life to become a successful and versatile artist.

He started rapping at a young age, influenced by Southern hip-hop legends like Three 6 Mafia, UGK, and 8Ball & MJG.

He sold his mixtapes out of his car and collaborated with other underground rappers like Lil Wyte and Haystak. However, he also faced legal troubles, drug addiction, and personal issues that threatened to derail his career.

Here we look at Jelly Roll’s life story, from his humble beginnings to his rise to fame, and his transition from hip-hop to country music.