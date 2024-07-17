Ingrid Andress goes to rehab after "drunk" National Anthem performance at Home Run Derby

The country star opens up about the disastrous performance.

Ingrid Andress has apologised after admitting that she was drunk during her performance of the national anthem at this year's Home Run Derby.

The country star's rendition of 'The Star Spangled Banner' last night (July 16) at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, attracted some negative attention when it clearly wasn't up to her usual incredible standards.

"I'm not gonna bullshit y'all, I was drunk last night," Ingrid wrote across her social media platforms.

"I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night.

"I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition."

She added wryly: "I'll let y'all know how rehab is. I hear it's super fun. xo, Ingrid."

Ingrid was inundated with messages of support not just from fans, but also from fellow musicians

Actor and singer Lucy Hale said: "I'm so sorry you’re going through this. Sending you a lot of my thoughts. Take care of you & you’re going to come out of this so much stronger❤️

MLB Home Run Derby National Anthem 2024 by Ingrid Andress

Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels added: "Love you girl. I'm sorry you’re going through this. And I'm sorry the world can be so cruel. Here for you xx."

Country star Carly Pearce added: "I'm sending you love, Ingrid. Being this open takes a lot. You've got this. Hang in there."

Andress released her debut album Lady Like in 2020 and the follow-up Good Person came out in 2022.

