Who is Ed Sheeran's wife Cherry Seaborn?

Who is Cherry Seaborn?

Ed and Cherry in 2022. Picture: Getty

After graduating from Duke University, Cherry Seaborn is said to have worked on Wall Street in New York.

According to The Sun, it was "rumoured that she worked as an Advisory Consultant at Deloitte & Touche LLP."

Cherry is also a keen hockey player, and based her decision to attend Duke on their reputation as a great place for the sport.

On the university's website, Cherry said: "Ever since I was in high school I've always wanted to study in the United States.

"I looked into different schools that were good academically and also at hockey, and Duke was one that really jumped out at me. I made my decision purely based on recommendations.

"Duke has such a good name in England, and there were a lot of people who told me to go there. There were also some English girls [at Duke], so I talked to them too."

Cherry led her hockey team to the finals of the British University Championships two years in a row in 2012 and 2013.

She was also selected to play for England’s Under 18 national team, where she earned bronze and silver medals.

According to her LinkedIn page, she was a Technology & Digital Risk Manager, Risk Advisory, at Deloitte. On their official site, Deloitte says it is a company with "more than 225,000 people in 150 countries, providing audit, tax, legal, financial advisory, enterprise risk, and consulting services."

In July 2020, it was revealed that Cherry had left her London job as a risk manager with Deloitte to grow fruit and veg.

Her LinkedIn page said she was “working to create a self-sufficient ­living environment, aiming to produce sustainable energy, as well as all fruit and vegetables”.