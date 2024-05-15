Ed Sheeran performs a surprise set for children at school in Brighton

15 May 2024, 13:54

Ed Sheeran dropped into the Fairlight Primary and Nursery School to help inspire the children who attend there.
Ed Sheeran dropped into the Fairlight Primary and Nursery School to help inspire the children who attend there. Picture: Create Music Instagram

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ed Sheeran has a habit of surprising his fans.

That's precisely what Ed Sheeran did when he paid a visit to a primary school in Brighton, and performed for young fans who couldn't believe their eyes.

The singer-songwriter and global superstar not only met young students, but also played a special three-song acoustic set during their assembly too.

His trip to the Fairlight Primary and Nursery School was organised by Create Music, the Music Hub for Brighton & Hove and East Sussex, which aims to "centre the voices of children, young people and adults" local to the area.

Not only did Ed take the time out to talk to students individually and share stories about his career, but he donated five of his guitars to the school too.

Who knows, he might very well inspire the next generation's pop phenomenon.

Sheeran's visit was a genuine shock to everyone associated with the school, with nobody knowing who would arrive on the day.

Headteacher Damien Jordan admitted to BBC Radio Sussex that the children were dumbfounded by Ed's appearance, and the staff only found out the day before that he'd be visiting.

Create Music shared pictures and videos of Sheeran's drop-in, who highlighted the importance of music education and the part it played in his own story during his assembly talk.

Peter Chivers, director of Create Music, explained: "Ed shares our belief that lives can be transformed by the power of music."

"We are so grateful for his support and for the generous donation of instruments to help other budding musicians on their way."

Photographer Sadie Avard captured the event unfolding, and detailed the experience on her Instagram page.

In the accompanying caption, she explains how the students "were very excited about [Sheeran] climbing through the crowd", and said the artist gave an "inspirational speech" that “resonated so much with my own experience at school".

"His main message was not to be disillusioned by school if you don't [quite] fit the expectations of academic life," Avard wrote.

"Don't let it stop you from pursuing the things you love and turning them into your career. To find inspiration from others in the industry and work even harder than they do to become the best."

Ed has been on a mission to inspire youths around the country through his work with the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation.

In 2020, the 'Perfect' singer surprised primary school students in South London with a lockdown music lesson via video call, with it later being revealed he'd donated a whopping £170,000 to provide the school with crucial equipment for its pupils.

More from Ed Sheeran

See more More from Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran facts: Singer's age, wife, baby, net worth and more revealed

Ed Sheeran's best songs

Ed Sheeran's 10 best songs so far, ranked

The greatest love songs of all time

The 50 greatest love songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Passenger and Ed Sheeran

Passenger celebrates 10 years of 'Let Her Go' with new Ed Sheeran duet version - watch video
Thomas Rhett talks to Smooth Country

Thomas Rhett reveals how Ed Sheeran inspired his huge hit 'Die a Happy Man'

Country

Ed Sheeran gave one newly-married couple the shock of their lives, when he surprised guests at their wedding and serenaded the pair on his guitar.

Ed Sheeran gatecrashes wedding to serenade overjoyed couple on the guitar

Latest Music News

Cyndi Lauper - Girls Just Want To Have Fun

The Story of... 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun' by Cyndi Lauper

Song Facts

Olly Alexander scored zero points from the public vote at Eurovision 2024. (Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

Olly Alexander addresses Eurovision performance after being awarded "iconic" zero points

Eurovision

Barry Gibb paid homage to his beautiful wife Linda Gray, calling her "a very, very special person".

Barry Gibb reveals his secret behind 54-year marriage to "special" wife Linda

Barry Gibb

With Eurovision returning to Sweden for the 50th anniversary of 'Waterloo', ABBA may very well be making an appearance of some kind.

Did ABBA appear at Eurovision for the 50th anniversary of 'Waterloo'?

ABBA

ABBA's greatest songs

ABBA's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

ABBA

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents