Exclusive

Ed Sheeran: 'I speak to Elton John on the phone every single day'

11 November 2021, 12:43

By Tom Eames

Ed Sheeran has revealed just how much Sir Elton John is one of his best buds, revealing that they speak on the phone every day.

Speaking exclusively on Smooth's Famous Firsts podcast, Ed Sheeran spoke of his love for Sir Elton John, who helped him get a step up in the early stages of his career.

Without naming names, Ed explained that only one hero of his had disappointed him during his career, but that they had eventually become friends.

Subscribe to Famous Firsts on Global Player here

However, he said that Sir Elton had only ever been incredibly supportive of him, and that he loves getting advice and catching up with the pop legend on a regular basis.

"I’ve been disappointed with one hero but only because he never ever got in touch and I heard from people through the grapevine that he didn’t like me, and I was like 'I’ve never met this guy'," Ed said. "But then I got to meet him, I won’t put him on blast like that but, I got to meet him and we spent a wonderful day together and now we email all the time and it’s great."

On Elton, he said: "From the beginning, he’s been a mentor, from the beginning he’s been like 'anytime you want to call me, anytime you need advice'. American radio wouldn’t play me, so he flew over there to play a private gig for them, to make sure that they play me.

"And the Grammys wouldn’t put me on, so he made sure he played the Grammys with me to have me on. Throughout my career, he’s been the guy that has nudged it an extra inch.

Read more: Sir Elton John collects award from Prince Charles in first outing since hip surgery

"And now I’m at a point in my career where I feel like, not equals, cause he’s had such a long career, but I ring literally on a daily basis, like literally every single day, even if it’s for two minutes.

"He’s my favourite human, and it’s so rare to find people in the music industry that are just clean hearted, there’s like no bad energy around him, he doesn’t wish bad for me, he doesn’t go 'oh Ed’s doing too well he needs to calm down', he’s the best."

Ed Sheeran is close friends with Sir Elton John
Ed Sheeran is close friends with Sir Elton John. Picture: Smooth/Global/Getty

In the coming weeks, Ed Sheeran and Elton John will release a Christmas duet single together, which Ed described as "very fun".

In Famous Firsts, Jenni Falconer will chat to pop music legends to hear the stories behind their firsts: first gigs, first record deals, first TV appearances and much more.

Future guests coming up this series include Westlife, Gabrielle, Paul Young, Tony Hadley, Leona Lewis, Michael Bolton and more.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

More from Ed Sheeran

See more More from Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran facts: Singer's age, wife, baby, net worth and more revealed
Ed Sheeran's best songs

Ed Sheeran's 10 best songs so far, ranked

Coldplay revealed a very special guest at their launch show for new album Music Of The Spheres in London last month.

Watch Ed Sheeran join Coldplay on stage for heart-wrenching rendition of 'Fix You'
Smooth's Famous Firsts: Ed Sheeran and Jenni Falconer

Smooth's Famous Firsts: Ed Sheeran on how he was booed off stage and his love for Elton John
Smooth's Famous Firsts

Smooth launches new Famous Firsts interview podcast with host Jenni Falconer

Music

Ed Sheeran and Elton John are best buds

Ed Sheeran teases festive Elton John duet and looks ahead to daughter Lyra's first 'proper' Christmas
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

"It's not one of my brightest and wonderful moments!" after Elton snubbed a Stevie-style serenade.

Elton John admits he accidentally snubbed a birthday serenade from Stevie Wonder

Elton John

Rod Stewart with his first wife Alana in 1979. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Rod Stewart admits he married too young with "more partying, drinking and sh***ing to do"

Rod Stewart

Last night's CMA Awards was a star-studded affair.

CMA Awards 2021: Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs are among the big winners

Country

It's Sir Elton's first outing since undergoing hip surgery earlier in the summer.

Sir Elton John collects award from Prince Charles in first outing since hip surgery

Elton John

Adele has both a US and a UK TV special due to air in the coming weeks.

Watch the first-look trailers for Adele's US TV special: ‘Adele: One Night Only’

Adele