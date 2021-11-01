Exclusive

Smooth launches new Famous Firsts interview podcast with host Jenni Falconer

Smooth's Famous Firsts. Picture: Smooth/Global

By Tom Eames

Ed Sheeran, Westlife, Michael Bolton and many others will appear in Smooth Radio's brand new interview podcast Famous Firsts.

Smooth Radio today launches a brand new Global Original Podcast, Famous Firsts, hosted by Smooth Breakfast presenter Jenni Falconer.

We all remember our first concert, our first album and the first song we slow danced to, but what about our favourite artists’ firsts?

In Famous Firsts, Jenni Falconer will chat to pop music legends to hear the stories behind their firsts: first gigs, first record deals, first TV appearances and much more.

Famous Firsts will let listeners hear the hilarious, heartwarming and at times heartbreaking stories from guests each week as they reminisce with host Jenni.

Hear Ed Sheeran talk about his hero Elton John; Michael Bolton open up about his parents’ divorce and their unwavering support of him; and Shane Filan and Nicky Byrne reveal what made Westlife get on their feet for their very first key change.

Listen to the trailer below:

Episode 1 of Famous Firsts launches on Monday (November 8) with Ed Sheeran, and guests confirmed for the podcast series include Gabrielle, Westlife, Richard Marx, Paul Young, Tony Hadley, Billy Ocean, Leona Lewis, Michael Bolton and Marti Pellow.

Jenni said: “It's been such an exciting opportunity to chat to some of the most iconic artists in music and to ask them about their first experiences. I've loved hearing each artist talk about their first TV appearances - hearing the moment they met their own idols and how they spent their first big paycheck.

"And then there’s the individual stories like Westlife talking about what made them stand up on their first key change, Marti Pellow reminiscing on his first time at the BRIT Awards and Ed Sheeran sharing the times he was booed off stage, and how Sir Elton John has mentored him throughout his career. I have loved hearing their stories and I hope listeners enjoy them too.”