Michael Bolton's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

15 June 2021, 17:31

Michael Bolton
Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Michael Bolton is the king of blue-eyed soul, with a voice to die for.

He might not have the long locks he became famous for in the late '80s, but his talent is a still a thing to behold. If you need a playlist to guarantee a perfect date night, you can't go wrong with the Bolton.

Michael Bolton facts: Singer's age, wife, children, real name and more revealed

Here are his best ever songs:

  1. 'We're Not Making Love Anymore' (with Patti Labelle)

    What an underrated belter of a duet this is.

    Michael wrote this with Diane Warren, and it was first recorded by Barbra Streisand in 1989. Two years later, he tackled it himself with soul legend Patti Labelle, and it was also a hit.

    Michael said that the inspiration for the song came from his divorce from his first wife, Maureen McGuire.

  2. 'Soul Provider'

    This is the title track from Bolton's huge-selling sixth album in 1989.

    The song is also what one reviewer at the time said helped Bolton "stoked the romantic fires in bedrooms across America". We can't argue with that.

  3. 'Time, Love and Tenderness'

    Diane Warren wrote this song for Michael's album of the same name in 1991.

    The song proved a success, becoming Michael's FIFTH top 10 hit in the summer of '91 in America.

  4. 'Jack Sparrow'

    OK, this is technically not a 'proper' Bolton song, but it's so good we're including it.

    Michael teamed up with comedy troupe The Lonely Island for this hilarious, and amazingly catchy, tune where he goes off script and sings about his love for the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

    It's what the internet was made for.

  5. 'When a Man Loves a Woman'

    Percy Sledge had already scored a huge hit with this soul classic back in the '60s, so it was brave for Michael to attempt a cover of such a standard.

    However, the gamble worked, as it reached number one in the US and won him a Grammy Award.

  6. 'Said I Loved You... But I Lied'

    Naughty, Michael.

    He teamed up with songwriting supremo Robert 'Mutt' Lange for this track, which gave him yet another top 10 hit in the States in 1993.

  7. 'Can I Touch You... There?'

    Cheeky, Michael.

    This track was first included on his Greatest Hits collection in 1995, and it gave him his second biggest UK hit after 'How Am I Supposed To Live Without You?'.

  8. 'How Can We Be Lovers?'

    Pure power ballad brilliance.

    Written alongside Diane Warren and Desmond Child, this was a top 10 hit in both the UK and US in 1990.

    It also contains one of the greatest key changes in music history.

  9. 'How Am I Supposed To Live Without You?'

    Michael's most famous hit, is also his greatest. You don't get many '80s soul power ballads that are better than this.

    The song was actually supposed to be recorded by Air Supply, but when Arista President Clive Davis asked for permission to change the lyrics, Michael refused.

    Laura Branigan then recorded it first, and it became the first major hit for Michael as a songwriter.

    He of course released his own version to even greater success in early 1990.

  10. 'To Love Somebody'

    Michael took on this romantic Bee Gees ballad, and it worked wonders.

    From his Timeless: The Classics album and co-produced by David Foster, his version reached number 11 in the States.

More Song Lists

See more More Song Lists

Summer songs

Best summer songs: The 20 greatest sunny tunes to listen to in a heatwave
Football songs

Football songs: 6 singers you totally forgot released soccer singles
The Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys' 10 best ever songs, ranked

Take That

Take That's top 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

Take That

The Bangles' best songs

The Bangles' 10 best ever songs, ranked

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

More Features

See more More Features

Michael Bolton

Michael Bolton facts: Singer's age, wife, children, real name and more revealed

Music

Patrick and his wife Lisa Niemi were at the World Music Awards in Monte Carlo when they gave a beautiful performance televised to millions.

Vintage footage of Patrick Swayze 'dirty dancing' with his wife Lisa Niemi is sensational

TV & Film

QUIZ: Which came first? See if you can choose which invention happened first

QUIZ: Which came first? See if you can choose which invention happened earliest

Quizzes

High school headmaster Marcus Gause has sung a a jaw-dropping version of 'I Will Always Love You' to his graduating pupils.

Headmaster stuns pupils with flawless performance of 'I Will Always Love You' at graduation

Music

David Bowie wrote a funny and reflective letter to his good friend Gary Oldman (centre) to tell him of his cancer diagnosis just months before his death in 2016.

David Bowie's wicked dark humour revealed in last cancer battle letter to actor Gary Oldman

David Bowie

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?