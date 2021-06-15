Michael Bolton facts: Singer's age, wife, children, real name and more revealed

15 June 2021, 17:24

Michael Bolton
Michael Bolton. Picture: Getty

Michael Bolton is one of the most popular and successful artists of his generation.

The American singer started his career in the hard rock and heavy metal genres back in the mid-1970s, including with his band Blackjack.

Read more: Michael Bolton's greatest ever songs, ranked

But it wasn't until the late 1980s when he made a name for himself with a series of hugely popular pop rock ballads (and his signature long blonde locks.

Michael Bolton has sold over 75 million records worldwide, won six American Music Awards and two Grammy Awards to date.

  1. How old is Michael Bolton and where is he from?

    Michael Bolton was born on February 26, 1953. He celebrated his 68th birthday in 2021.

    His birth name was Michael Bolotin, but he went under the stage name Michael Bolton later in his career.

    He was born in New Haven, Connecticut.

  2. Is Michael Bolton married?

    Michael Bolton with Nicollette Sheridan
    Michael Bolton with Nicollette Sheridan. Picture: Getty

    Michael Bolton was first married to Maureen McGuire from 1975 to 1990.

    He was later introduced to actress Nicollette Sheridan in 1992 jazz legend Kenny G. The couple dated until 1995, parted ways, then reunited in 2005 and became engaged in 2006.

    However, they had called off their engagement by 2008.

    It is not currently publicly known if Michael is dating anybody. In 2019, he said he hadn't given up on finding love, saying: "I have been set up on blind dates. Some were nice. I don’t think I had any miserable blind dates. You’re having dinner, you are basically continuing your ­interviewing process.

    “I am good at being single, but there is room for a partner.”

  3. Does Michael Bolton have any children?

    With his first wife, Michael is a father of three daughters, each born two years apart: Isa, Holly, and Taryn.

    Michael became a grandfather for the first time in 2010, through his daughter Taryn.

    By early 2019, he had six grandchildren.

  4. What is Michael Bolton's net worth?

    Michael Bolton has an estimated net worth of around £56 million ($80m), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Michael Bolton

Michael Bolton's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Football songs

Football songs: 6 singers you totally forgot released soccer singles

Features

Patrick and his wife Lisa Niemi were at the World Music Awards in Monte Carlo when they gave a beautiful performance televised to millions.

Vintage footage of Patrick Swayze 'dirty dancing' with his wife Lisa Niemi is sensational

TV & Film

High school headmaster Marcus Gause has sung a a jaw-dropping version of 'I Will Always Love You' to his graduating pupils.

Headmaster stuns pupils with flawless performance of 'I Will Always Love You' at graduation
Queen and Freddie Mercury wanted to be part of Band Aid's 'Do They Know it's Christmas' but missed out

Band Aid and Live Aid 'would be banned by woke warriors' today, says Nigel Planer

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?