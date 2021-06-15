Michael Bolton facts: Singer's age, wife, children, real name and more revealed

Michael Bolton is one of the most popular and successful artists of his generation.

The American singer started his career in the hard rock and heavy metal genres back in the mid-1970s, including with his band Blackjack.

But it wasn't until the late 1980s when he made a name for himself with a series of hugely popular pop rock ballads (and his signature long blonde locks.

Michael Bolton has sold over 75 million records worldwide, won six American Music Awards and two Grammy Awards to date.