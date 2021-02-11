Barbra Streisand facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Barbra Streisand is one of the most iconic singers of all time.

There aren't many out there in the entertainment world who have won more plaudits and achieved more success than Barbra Streisand.

The American singer and actress has had a career spanning seven decades, and is one of the few entertainers who have been awarded an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award (EGOT).

Barbra began her career by performing in nightclubs and Broadway theatres in the early 1960s, and after guest appearance on TV shows, she began a rercording career.

Among her biggest hits include 'The Way We Were', 'Evergreen', 'You Don't Bring Me Flowers', 'No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)', and 'Woman in Love'.

By the end of the 1960s, she became a respected film actress, and in total has sold over 150 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling recording artists of all time.