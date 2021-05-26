This video of Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle playing music with their nails is spellbinding

Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle playing 'Shortin' Bread' on their fingernails. Picture: Dolly Parton/Time Life

By Tom Eames

We've always known how talented Dolly Parton is, but did you know that she could turn her own fingernails into an instrument on her hits?

In a recently unearthed clip from 1987, Dolly Parton demonstrated her talents when showing off her acryllic nails during an interview on her variety show Dolly, with guest star Patti LaBelle.

Wearing matching fabulous dresses, the two legendary singers were discussing the process of writing songs.

“I write a lot of songs when I don’t have my guitar,” Dolly said. “I beat around the dashboard of my car when I’m riding around writing songs but then I have a little rhythm that we can do with these acrylic nails.”

The pair then launched into a version of folk song 'Short'nin' Bread' using just their nails as percussion. Watch the moment below:

The clip came out as part of a new release of Dolly's archival material. Dolly: The Ultimate Collection is a 19-disc, 35-hour DVD collection containing performances and TV appearances, and even a Christmas concert.

And this wasn't the only time Dolly put her nails to good use. They actually played a big part in her hit song '9 to 5'.

In an interview on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she revealed that part of the chorus was actually played on her nails.

“When I actually wrote this song, I used my acrylic nails on the set when I was writing it. I did because they make noise and it sounded like a typewriter to me,” she said.

“I played it on the actual record, it says 'Nails by Dolly' on the album!”

