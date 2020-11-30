Dolly Parton reveals she clashed with Elvis Presley over a song and "cried all night"

30 November 2020, 15:18 | Updated: 30 November 2020, 15:29

The country star says she was once due to record 'I Will Always Love You' with Elvis Presley before the pair had an unexpected clash over the song's publishing rights.

Dolly Parton has revealed she was devastated and "cried all night" after turning down a request by Elvis Presley to record a duet of 'I Will Always Love You'.

The song was released by Dolly in 1974, 18 years before it become a world-famous hot sang by Whitney Houston for The Bodyguard.

See more: Dolly Parton's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Speaking to The Big Issue for it's Letter To My Younger Self feature, she explained that she once turned down The King and has regretted it ever since.

“I’d been invited down to the studio to meet Elvis and be there when he sang my song. That was the most exciting thing that had ever happened to me. Who doesn’t love Elvis?

See more: Dolly Parton is in talks to pose for Playboy more than 40 years after iconic bunny suit cover

Dolly Parton has revealed she was devastated and "cried all night" after turning down a request by Elvis Presley to record a duet of &squot;I Will Always Love You&squot;.
Dolly Parton has revealed she was devastated and "cried all night" after turning down a request by Elvis Presley to record a duet of 'I Will Always Love You'. Picture: Getty
Dolly Parton says she was once due to record 'I Will Always Love You' with Elvis Presley before the pair had an unexpected clash over the song's publishing rights.
Dolly Parton says she was once due to record 'I Will Always Love You' with Elvis Presley before the pair had an unexpected clash over the song's publishing rights. Picture: Getty

“But then Colonel (Tom Parker, Presley’s legendary manager) called me the afternoon before the session and said ‘You do know we have to have at least half the publishing on any song that Elvis records?’

“And I said ‘No, I did not know that’. He said ‘Well, it’s just a rule’. So I said ‘Well, it’s not my rule’.”

See more: QUIZ: How well do you know Elvis Presley's song lyrics?

Parton added: “And I cried all night long, ’cause I was so disappointed. It wasn’t Elvis, I loved Elvis. And I’m sure he was as disappointed as I was because he had it all worked up and ready to go. I know he loved the song.”

However, it turned out that Elvis never forgot about the song, and speaking about Presley’s wife of six years, Parton said: “Priscilla told me later that he sang that song to her when they were coming down the steps of the courthouse after they divorced. That really touched me and I thought ‘Oh well, I can only imagine’. But it wasn’t his fault.”

See more: When and where was Elvis Presley's final concert performance before he died?

Dolly went on to say that if she could have a "last conversation" with anyone in history, it would be Elvis.

She explained: “I’d probably talk about 'I Will Always Love You' and say ‘Hey, I bet you were as disappointed as I was about all that and I still dream about you singing that song’.

Dolly Parton said if she could have a "last conversation" with anyone in history, it would be Elvis Presley. Pictured, The King in 1975.
Dolly Parton said if she could have a "last conversation" with anyone in history, it would be Elvis Presley. Pictured, The King in 1975. Picture: Getty

“Matter of fact, I even wrote a song called 'I Dreamed About Elvis Last Night' and I had an Elvis soundalike sing it with me and we actually sing ‘I will always love you’ in it.

“And one day, I’m going to put that track out. So I think that I’d talk to Elvis, and just clear that up with him.”

See more: Watch 25-year-old Elvis Presley sing duet with Frank Sinatra in incredible footage from 1960

Earlier this month Dolly Parton hit the headlines and received widespread praise after it was discovered she had part-funded a COVID-19 vaccine.

The star has donated $1 million into research at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center which resulted in the Moderna vaccine.

See more: How Dolly Parton has massively contributed to creating the COVID-19 vaccine

More from Dolly Parton

See more More from Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Dolly Parton has donated $1 million to Moderna's COVID-19 trials

How Dolly Parton has massively contributed to creating the COVID-19 vaccine
Barry Gibb is releasing a new album of country covers of Bee Gees songs

Barry Gibb announces new album of country Bee Gees cover duets including Dolly Parton and Olivia Newton-John

Bee Gees

Dolly Parton is in talks to pose for Playboy more than 40 years after iconic bunny suit cover

Dolly Parton is in talks to pose for Playboy more than 40 years after iconic bunny suit cover
Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton facts: Who is her husband, does she have children and how old is she?
Dolly Parton and Michael Bublé have recorded a Christmas song together

Dolly Parton and Michael Bublé have recorded a new Christmas song together - listen now
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Barry Gibb and Maurice Gibb's daughter singing her father's favourite Bee Gees song 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', is a moment they'll treasure forever.

Barry Gibb inviting Maurice's daughter on stage for duet of 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' is so moving
Christmas songs

The 30 best Christmas songs of all time

It's not everyday you get a line-up of an era's legends all on one stage, but that's exactly what happened one cold January day in 1979. Pictured (L to R) Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb, Rod Stewart

The day ABBA, Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Rod Stewart and Andy Gibb sang a staggering medley
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Bee Gees were composing and recording 'Tragedy' at Critera Studios, Miami in 1978 when the rare footage was recorded.

Private studio footage of Barry Gibb and the Bee Gees recording 'Tragedy' is phenomenal

Bee Gees

Duran Duran announced as final BST Hyde Park headliner for 2020

Duran Duran announce rescheduled BST Hyde Park show for 2021 - all the details

Duran Duran

Gary Barlow

Gary Barlow facts: Take That singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

Take That

The appearance on Melodifestival in 1974, the TV talent competition to choose Sweden's Eurovision entry, saw ABBA win the hearts of the Swedish audience and go on to become the champions of Eurovision

When unknown ABBA sang ‘Waterloo’ in its original Swedish for their breakthrough TV appearance

ABBA

Robin Gibb in 2010

Robin Gibb facts: Bee Gees singer's wife, children, net worth, death and songs revealed

Bee Gees