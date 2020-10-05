Dolly Parton is in talks to pose for Playboy more than 40 years after iconic bunny suit cover

Picture: Playboy • Dolly Parton

By Rory O'Connor

Dolly Parton has revealed that she is in talks once again with Playboy to pose for the iconic magazine to celebrate her 75th birthday.

The 74-year-old singer will turn 75 in January and previously posed in a black bunny suit on the cover of Playboy in the October 1978 issue.

Dolly now said she would be keen to appear in the magazine “if it was in good taste”.

The ‘Jolene’ hitmaker said: “Yeah, I just might do it, if I can do it in good taste and they want it [and] we'll do it along with a really good interview inside. So, yeah, we've talked about it.”

Dolly Parton on the cover of Playboy for the October 1978 issue. Picture: Playboy

She became the first country singer to pose for the magazine although within very specific parameters that did not include nudity.

Dolly said: “I have been asked, back in the day, but that was so totally not me. I would never do that… but that was a good article they ran in there, and it was just a fun thing to do.

“That was just another way I was trying to market myself, at that time, to kinda get in the mainstream.”

Dolly also went on to reveal on 5 Live how she wakes at 3am every day “to start working”.

The ‘9 to 5’ star explained: “I’m a very early riser. I've always done that. Even if I go to bed late, I just seem to wake up at 3am.

Dolly Parton. Picture: Dolly Parton

“I do some of my best work in the morning between 3am and 7am. I don't sleep my life away.”

It comes after Dolly revealed she will be releasing a Christmas film this year, following the release of her new album, A Holly Dolly Christmas.

The new movie will feature 14 original songs by Dolly Parton, plus she will also star in the film herself.

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square will be available to watch on Netflix from November 22.

A synopsis for Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square reads: "Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski), a wealthy and unpleasant woman, returns to her small hometown in the wake of her father’s death to evict everyone right before the holiday season.

"Following an encounter with an angel (Dolly Parton), a rekindling of an old romance and stories from the local community, she has a change of heart."