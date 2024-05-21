Dolly Parton pays tribute to '9 To 5' actor Dabney Coleman, who has died aged 92

21 May 2024, 11:28

9 to 5 – Dolly Parton movie trailer

By Mayer Nissim

Dolly Parton starred opposite Dabney Coleman in the hit 1980 film.

Dolly Parton has paid tribute to actor Dabney Coleman, who died earlier this month at the age of 92.

Parton appeared opposite Dabney Coleman in the hit 1980 film 9 to 5.

Directed by Colin Higgins, 9 to 5 starred Dolly, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as three members of staff at Consolidated Companies who have to deal with a sexist boss Franklin Hart, played by Coleman.

Coleman died at his home in Santa Monica, California last Thursday (May 16), his daughter Quincy Coleman confirmed.

“Dabney was a great actor and became a dear friend," Dolly wrote on Instagram.

He taught me so much when I was doing my first movie, 9 to 5. He was funny, deep and smart.

"We remained friends through the years and I will miss him greatly as many people will. Love, Dolly."

As well as 9 to 5, Coleman had roles in films like WarGames, Tootsie, The Muppets Take Manhattan and You’ve Got Mail.

