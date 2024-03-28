Beyoncé confirms Dolly Parton cover on new album Cowboy Carter and teases Willie Nelson collab

Beyoncé is paying homage to country music heavyweights on her new album, Cowboy Carter. Picture: Getty/Press Release

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The tracklist is here.

Beyoncé shocked the country music world earlier this year, with the announcement of her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter.

The reason it came as a surprise? The former Destiny's Child singer was foraying into country pop, western, and folk music for the very first time.

With 'Texas Hold 'Em', Beyoncé reignited the conversation around the black roots of country music, on her way to the top of the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, as well as the UK charts.

But even with chart domination firmly in her sights with Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé is reeling out more and more surprises as anticipation around the album release ramps up.

Revealing the tracklisting for the album, she's revealed a Dolly Parton cover version and is teasing a possible collaboration with Willie Nelson too.

Beyoncé is embracing country and western music for the first time. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy). Picture: Getty

Earlier this month, country music queen Dolly spilt the beans about Beyoncé covering one of her songs in an interview with Knox News.

"I think she's recorded 'Jolene' and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that", Dolly confessed.

Now Beyoncé has confirmed what will no doubt be an intriguing cover version of 'Jolene', with another song appearing on the tracklist called 'Dolly P', which is surely a homage to Dolly.

Talking of homages, she's also teasing a collaboration with none other than outlaw country icon Willie Nelson.

Naming the song 'Smoke Hour', Willie's name features just beneath it. Whilst it's not confirmed if Willie will appear as a guest on the album, both he and Beyoncé are native Texans so it's a long time overdue.

Beyoncé has faced criticism for releasing a country music album, who responded by saying: "the criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me".

Thanking her fans for the support and outpouring of love which propelled 'Texas Hold 'Em' to the top of the charts, Beyoncé released a statement soon after.

"I feel honoured to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart. That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you."

"My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist's race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant."

"This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn't," she continued.

"But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive."

The album cover for Cowboy Carter. Picture: Parkwood/Columbia

"It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."

"I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect. I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound," Beyoncé added.

Cowboy Carter is set for release on 29th March 2024. See the full tracklist below:

1. 'American Requiem'

2. 'Blackbird'

3. '16 Carriages'

4. 'Protector'

5. 'My Rose'

6. 'Smoke Hour Willie Nelson'

7. 'Texas Hold 'Em'

8. Bodyguard

9. 'Dolly P'

10. 'Jolene'

11. 'Daughter'

12. 'Spaghetti'

13. 'Alligator Tears'

14. 'Smoke Hour II'

15. 'Just for Fun'

16. 'II Most Wanted'

17. 'Levii’s Jeans'

18. 'Flamenco'

19. 'The Linda Martell Show'

20. 'Ya Ya'

21. 'Oh Louisiana'

22. 'Desert Eagle'

23. 'Riverdance'

24. 'II Hands II Heaven'

25. 'Tyrant'

26. 'Sweet Honey Buckin''

27. 'Amen'