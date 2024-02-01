Elton John, Sting, Dolly Parton, Eric Church and more to duet with Glen Campbell on posthumous album

Seven years after Glen Campbell's passing, his voice is being revitalised with the help of his friends. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 'Rhinestone Cowboy' is taking to the microphone again.

However, the late country music legend Glen Campbell will be celebrated in a new album of posthumously created duets.

The voice behind timeless country hits like 'Wichita Lineman' and 'Gentle On My Mind' - who died in 2017 - will feature on Glen Campbell Duets - Ghost On The Canvas Sessions.

This project will revisit the recording sessions behind Campbell's 2011 album, Ghost On The Canvas, which was recorded after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

At the time, it was believed to become his final ever album, though its success brought about a burst of creativity in his later career.

After Ghost On The Canvas, Glen embarked on a world tour, a documentary and its soundtrack, as well as two albums in 2013's See You There and 2017's Adiós.

Now, seven years after the icon's passing, the catalyst for his late-career activity is being revitalised with the help of his friends.

The likes of Elton John, Sting, Dolly Parton, Eric Clapton, and Brian Wilson have all recorded duets for the new project.

Glen Campbell died in 2017. Picture: Surfdog Records

Ahead of the album's release, the duet with guitar virtuoso Eric Clapton on 'Nothing But The Whole Wide World' - a cover of a Jakob Dylan song, son of Bob Dylan - is out now.

Alongside the release, Clapton has recalled the impact Campbell's music had on him, saying: "I've always admired Glen Campbell's guitar playing and loved his singing."

"I was moved recently when one of his final performances, during his illness, came on TV," the 'Tears In Heaven' artist continued.

"When I was asked to sing and play with Glen on the song Jakob Dylan wrote, it all just felt right, and I am happy to be part of it."

You can listen to Clapton and Campbell duet on 'Nothing But The Whole Wide World' below:

Glen Campbell, Eric Clapton - Nothing But The Whole Wide World (Lyric Video)

As well as their duet, another single from the album has been released which sees Eric Church sing alongside Campbell, 'Hope On Hope', a cover of Guided By Voices' singer Robert Pollard.

In the statement accompanying the album announcement, Church said: "It was really special to me to be able to be part of this project."

"Glen was so important to not just Country music, but all of music. What a stallion!"

Carole King, Daryl Hall and Eurythmics' Dave Stewart, Mazzy Star's Hope Sandoval, Linda Perry, and Brian Setzer have also been revealed as the posthumous album's other featured guests.

Campbell's duets with Eric Clapton on 'Nothing But The Whole Wide World' and Eric Church on 'Hope On Hope' are out now, with the full album set for release on 19th April 2024 via Surfdog Records.

Glen Campbell Duets - Ghost on the Canvas Sessions full tracklist:

1. There's No Me… Without You (with Carole King)

2. Ghost On The Canvas (with Sting)

3. Hold On Hope (with Eric Church)

4. The Long Walk Home (with Hope Sandoval)

5. Nothing But The Whole Wide World (with Eric Clapton)

6. In My Arms (with Brian Setzer)

7. A Better Place (with Dolly Parton)

8. Strong (with Brian Wilson)

9. A Thousand Lifetimes (with Linda Perry)

10. It's Your Amazing Grace (with Daryl Hall & Dave Stewart)

11. Any Trouble (with X)

12. I’m Not Gonna Miss You (with Elton John)