Priscilla Presley says it's 'unbelievable' that her twin granddaughters have turned 16

Priscilla Presley's twin granddaughters Harper and Finley recent turned 16, and she thinks it's "unbelievable" how fast they've grown up. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Priscilla Presley is no different to the rest of us, having recently opened up about her twin granddaughters.

Twins Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood are the daughters of the late Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood.

Only recently they celebrated their sweet sixteenth, with Elvis Presley's ex-wife saying that it's "unbelievable."

The Presley women in 2022. Left to right: Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.). Picture: Getty

Talking to People magazine at the Last Chance for Animals' 40th Anniversary Gala on Saturday 19th October, Priscilla remarked: "16. Unbelievable."

"I still see them as little children," she said at the event, swiftly adding that the girls are "fun to be with" despite being in the throes of teenagehood.

They've had to contend with much more than your average teenager however, having suffered several tragedies already.

The most difficult for them to overcome must be the loss of their loving mother Lisa Marie, who died at the age of just 54 in January 2023 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Whilst close to their mother, the girls lived with Priscilla for a lengthy period, so have always had the strength and support of their grandmother.

Harper and Finley lived with Priscilla when their parents were engaged in a custody battle, having filed for divorce in 2016 after ten years of marriage.

Priscilla has remained incredibly close to her twin granddaughters however - they even adopted puppies together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She recently took to Instagram to celebrate Harper and Finley both turning 16 years old.

Last year, Elvis' former teen bride took to social media to share a rare photo of them all together alongside her eldest granddaughter Riley Keough.

Having just graduated middle school, Priscilla wrote in the caption next to the cute photo: "Happy Graduation girls! You’re now in high school!!! ❤️❤️."

The photo came after Priscilla reconciled with Riley over a dispute about Lisa Marie's trust and how to manage the Presley legacy.

A source at the time said on behalf of Riley that she was "very protective" over her younger sisters Harper and Finley, especially after the death of their mum.

"Riley has always been close with her sisters," the source said. "She wants the best for them. They have been surrounded by drama for years."