Riley Keough facts: Elvis Presley granddaughter's age, parents, husband and career explained

Riley Keough in 2019. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Riley Keough is one of the most exciting actors of her generation, and comes from an incredibly famous family.

The American actress and singer's mother was Lisa Marie Presley, and thus she is one of the late Elvis Presley's grandchildren.

Riley Keough made her film debut aged 20, in the musical biopic The Runaways in 2010. She later had roles in The Good Doctor and Magic Mike, and had her first big-budget appearance in Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015.

In 2016, Riley had her breakthrough role in the TV series The Girlfriend Experience, earning a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress.

Her other famous roles so far include American Honey, Logan Lucky, Zola, The Terminal List and Daisy Jones & the Six.