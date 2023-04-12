Priscilla Presley denies family feud with granddaughter Riley Keough over Lisa Marie's will

12 April 2023, 12:38

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis Presley, dies at the age of 54

By Mayer Nissim

There have been reports of a dispute between Elvis Presley's wife and grandchildren over the late Lisa Marie's will.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Priscilla Presley has shrugged off reports that she and her grandchildren are in a dispute over the will of her daughter Lisa Marie.

Elvis and Priscilla's only child died in January of this year aged just 54 after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

There have been media reports that since Lisa Marie's passing, her mother Priscilla and children Riley Keough, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood have been arguing over her multi-million dollar estate.

However, speaking at The Evening with Priscilla Presley event at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House in Newcastle upon Tyne last week, Elvis's widow brushed aside claims of a dispute.

Priscilla Presley at the Agent Elvis launch
Priscilla Presley at the Agent Elvis launch. Picture: Getty Images

According to The Mirror, Priscilla acknowledged that the reports had come "out of Memphis" but she added that they were "not true".

Priscilla also said that her granddaughter Riley Keough was "great".

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood
Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood. Picture: Getty Images

As Elvis Presley's only child, Lisa Marie became the sole heir to his former Graceland home, which is now a National Historic Landmark.

After her death, it was confirmed that Graceland would be inherited by Lisa Marie's daughters. Lisa Marie's son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020, aged 27.

More from Elvis Presley

See more More from Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley facts: The King's parents, wife, daughter, films and death explained

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley's 15 greatest songs ever, ranked

Unearthed pictures of Lisa Marie Presley have been published by Elvis Presley's ex-girlfriend, Linda Thompson, 72.

Lisa Marie Presley: Elvis Presley's ex-girlfriend publishes unearthed album of childhood pictures
Austin Butler at the BAFTAs

Austin Butler thanks Presley family in emotional speech as he wins Best Actor BAFTA

Austin Butler has been cast in the lead role in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

Austin Butler facts: Elvis actor's age, girlfriend, films, and family revealed

TV & Film

The greatest love songs of all time

The 50 greatest love songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Pavarotti and Celine Dion duetting at the 'Paravotti & Friends' concert in 1998.

Celine Dion and Pavarotti duet: When the world's two greatest singers stunned an audience of millions

Celine Dion

Dolly Parton will appear on Kenny Rogers' new album

Kenny Rogers posthumous album features lost Dolly Parton duet and 'Wonderful Tonight' cover

Country

Busker Mike Yung was shooting a video of him singing Ed Sheeran's new song 'Eyes Closed' in Brooklyn on Monday (April 11) when he was surprised by the superstar himself.

Ed Sheeran surprises busker with stunning impromptu duet before gifting him tickets to concert

Ed Sheeran

Tina Turner and Mick Jagger at Live Aid

Tina Turner reveals she always had a crush on Mick Jagger

Tina Turner

The 78-year-old marked the end of his most recent tour by getting the new ink in a tattoo parlour in New Zealand.

Rod Stewart, 78, proudly shows off new tattoo in tribute to his Scottish roots

Rod Stewart