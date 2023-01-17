Elvis Presley’s Graceland will go to Lisa Marie Presley’s daughters after her tragic passing

17 January 2023, 14:33

By Mayer Nissim

Graceland will remain in control of the Presley family after Lisa Marie's death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Elvis Presley's former home Graceland will remain in control of the Presley family, it has been confirmed.

The estate – now a house museum and point of pilgrimage for Elvis fans from around the world – was inherited by Presley's daughter Lisa Marie on his death in 1977.

After Lisa passed away last week at the age of 54, it was not immediately clear what would happen to the 13.8-acre estate in Memphis, Tennessee.

A Graceland representative has now confirmed to People that the property, which is held in a trust, will now benefit Lisa Marie's children – Riley Keough, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.

With Lisa Marie being Elvis's only child, Riley, Finley and Harper are Elvis's only living grandchildren. His grandson Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

Elvis Presley at Graceland
Elvis Presley at Graceland. Picture: Getty Images

Bought by Elvis in 1957, Graceland had been left to Lisa Marie in trust when she was nine years old, with that trust dissolving upon her 25th birthday in 1993.

She then formed The Elvis Presley Trust to manage the property, which welcomes over half a million visitors a year.

Elvis is buried at Graceland in its Meditation Garden, as are his parents Gladys and Vernon and grandmother Minnie Mae Hood.

Benjamin Keough is also buried there, and Lisa Marie will be buried alongside him.

Elvis Presley's grave at Graceland
Elvis Presley's grave at Graceland. Picture: Getty Images

Since it was opened to the public in 1982, Graceland has been expanded and revamped over the years

A hotel first called Heartbreak Hotel and later renovated as The Guest House at Graceland welcomes visitors from around the world.

The estate was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1991 and designated a National Historic Landmark in 2006.

More from Elvis Presley

See more More from Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley facts: The King's parents, wife, daughter, films and death explained

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley's 15 greatest songs ever, ranked

Celebrity tributes have poured in from all corners of the globe after news of Lisa Marie Presley's shocking death stunned the world this morning (January 13).

Lisa Marie Presley: Ex-husband Nicolas Cage, John Travolta and Tom Hanks lead tributes

Music

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley shocked the world when they announced they were married.

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley's whirlwind romance explained

Michael Jackson

Elvis absolutely adored his only child.

Inside Elvis Presley's gorgeously mischievous but short-lived time with daughter Lisa Marie
Elvis and Lisa Marie

When Elvis Presley 'duetted' with daughter Lisa Marie on song 'Where No One Stands Alone'

Music

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Madonna

Madonna to bring four decades of hits to London's O2 on The Celebration Tour: Tickets and dates revealed

Madonna

George Michael

George Michael biopic: Family and estate deny giving approval to planned biopic

George Michael

The Queen singer has announced there will be two ways for fans to get tickets for the highly sought-after gig due to take place on February 27, 2022.

Queen's Adam Lambert announces one-off solo UK gig

Adam Lambert

Mark Owen, 50, and Robbie Williams, 48, joke that they were 'the babies of the band' as they sit in the high chairs of Robbie's kids Coco, four, and son Beau.

Robbie Williams and Mark Owen reunite as they sit in Robbie's kids' high chairs: 'Babies of the band!'

Robbie Williams

Andy Tayor and Duran Duran

Duran Duran's Andy Taylor opens up on 'death sentence' cancer diagnosis

Duran Duran