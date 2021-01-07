When Elvis Presley 'duetted' with daughter Lisa Marie on song 'Where No One Stands Alone'

7 January 2021, 15:33 | Updated: 7 January 2021, 17:05

By Tom Eames

Lisa Marie Presley released an emotional duet with her father 40 years after his death.

Elvis Presley appeared in the video alongside his daughter Lisa Marie Presley for a newly-released duet 'Where No One Stands Alone'.

The song is the title track to a brand new Elvis compilation released in 2018 that featured archival vocal recordings of Elvis mostly from his gospel albums How Great Thou Art and He Touched Me, along with newly-recorded instrumentation and backing vocals.

Watch the video in full above.

At the time of its release, Lisa Marie spoke about working on the track, telling ITV's Lorraine: “I just felt really emotional. It’s never pleasant to sing and cry.

See more: Elvis Presley facts: The King's parents, wife, daughter, films and death explained

"I had to keep my composure, but I felt very connected to him and to the song.”

See more: Tom Hanks to play Elvis Presley's manager in Baz Luhrmann's movie biopic 'The King'

She added: “I wouldn’t say I talk to [him], I just remember everything and all the… I can just sort of pull out of the files whatever memory I have and stuff like that and occasionally ask for help… which was the case with this record.

"I felt like a hand came down to me. It felt like that a little bit.”

See more: Watch 25-year-old Elvis Presley sing duet with Frank Sinatra in incredible footage from 1960

Since releasing the duet, Lisa Marie has lived through difficult times, most notably after the death of her son Benjamin Keough, aged 27, in 2020.

Lisa Marie {Presley was just 9-years-old when her father died. Pictured, Elvis Presley with Wife and newborn daughter Lisa Marie.
Lisa Marie {Presley was just 9-years-old when her father died. Pictured, Elvis Presley with Wife and newborn daughter Lisa Marie. Picture: Getty
The King's grandson Ben Keough (centre right) died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2020 and was laid to rest next to his grandfather Elvis Presley at Graceland, three months after his passing.
The King's grandson Ben Keough (centre right) died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2020 and was laid to rest next to his grandfather Elvis Presley at Graceland, three months after his passing. Picture: Getty

The King's grandson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was laid to rest next to his grandfather Elvis Presley at Graceland, three months after his passing.

See more: Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley: Her age, net worth, children, songs and other facts

It was also the first burial at Graceland since the iconic home was opened for public tours.

At the time of his death, Elvis' ex-wife Priscilla Presley made a statement: "Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben's father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son."

See more: The tragic life of Elvis' daughter: The story of Lisa Marie Presley's father, husband and son

"Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death. Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved."

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The singer was appearing on The Late Show with David Letterman in the early nineties when she gave an impromptu showcase of her natural talent.

The time Whitney Houston effortlessly sang 7 notes in under 1 second

Whitney Houston

Morgan Wallen would love to duet with Eric Church and Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen interview: Country star would love duets with 'hero' Eric Church and Miley Cyrus

Country

David Bowie posing for a portrait in 1976

10 inspirational quotes from David Bowie

David Bowie

Phil Collins - In the Air Tonight

QUIZ: How well do you know the lyrics to 'In the Air Tonight' by Phil Collins?

Phil Collins

Brian May joins Westlife and Michael Bolton in releasing a fragrance for women

Brian May has released a perfume: Plus 5 unlikely celebrities you never knew had their own fragrances

Features

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?