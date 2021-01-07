When Elvis Presley 'duetted' with daughter Lisa Marie on song 'Where No One Stands Alone'

By Tom Eames

Lisa Marie Presley released an emotional duet with her father 40 years after his death.

Elvis Presley appeared in the video alongside his daughter Lisa Marie Presley for a newly-released duet 'Where No One Stands Alone'.

The song is the title track to a brand new Elvis compilation released in 2018 that featured archival vocal recordings of Elvis mostly from his gospel albums How Great Thou Art and He Touched Me, along with newly-recorded instrumentation and backing vocals.

At the time of its release, Lisa Marie spoke about working on the track, telling ITV's Lorraine: “I just felt really emotional. It’s never pleasant to sing and cry.

"I had to keep my composure, but I felt very connected to him and to the song.”

She added: “I wouldn’t say I talk to [him], I just remember everything and all the… I can just sort of pull out of the files whatever memory I have and stuff like that and occasionally ask for help… which was the case with this record.

"I felt like a hand came down to me. It felt like that a little bit.”

Since releasing the duet, Lisa Marie has lived through difficult times, most notably after the death of her son Benjamin Keough, aged 27, in 2020.

Lisa Marie {Presley was just 9-years-old when her father died. Pictured, Elvis Presley with Wife and newborn daughter Lisa Marie. Picture: Getty

The King's grandson Ben Keough (centre right) died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2020 and was laid to rest next to his grandfather Elvis Presley at Graceland, three months after his passing. Picture: Getty

The King's grandson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was laid to rest next to his grandfather Elvis Presley at Graceland, three months after his passing.

It was also the first burial at Graceland since the iconic home was opened for public tours.

At the time of his death, Elvis' ex-wife Priscilla Presley made a statement: "Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben's father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son."

"Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death. Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved."