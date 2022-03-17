Lisa Marie Presley facts: Elvis Presley's daughter's age, husband, children and career revealed

She's the only person who can say: "Elvis Presley was my father".

Lisa Marie Presley had the most famous father in the world when she was born in 1968.

Here are all the big and important facts about the singer-songwriter:

How old is Lisa Marie Presley and is she Elvis Presley's only child? Lisa Marie was born on February 1, 1968. She celebrated her 52nd birthday in 2020. Her parents were Elvis and Priscilla Presley, and she was born nine months to the day after her parents' wedding. After her parents divorced, she lived with her mother. When her father died in 1977, 9-year-old Lisa Marie instantly became joint heir to his estate along with her grandfather Vernon Presley and her great-grandmother Minnie Mae Presley. Following the deaths of Vernon in 1979 and Minnie Mae in 1980, she became the sole heir and inherited Graceland. In 1993, on her 25th birthday, she inherited the estate, which had increased to an estimated $100 million.

How many children does Lisa Marie Presley have? Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley. Picture: Getty With her first husband, Lisa Marie had two children: a daughter Danielle Riley Keough, an actress and model known by her middle name and a son Benjamin Keough, born in 1992. Tragically, Benjamin died aged 27 in July 2020. Riley has since gone on to have a successful modelling and acting career, appearing in films including Magic Mike, Logan Lucky, The Girlfriend Experience and Mad Max: Fury Road. In 2008, Lisa Marie gave birth to fraternal twin girls, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love. Their father is her fourth husband, her former guitarist Michael Lockwood.

How many albums has Lisa Marie Presley released? Lisa Marie's debut album was 2003's To Whom it May Concern, which received positive reviews at the time. She has since followed this up with two more albums. Her most recent was 2012's Storm & Grace.

When did she marry Michael Jackson? Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson. Picture: PA 20 days after her divorce from her first husband in 1994, Lisa Marie married singer Michael Jackson. They had first met in 1975 when a seven-year-old Lisa Marie attended several of his concerts in Las Vegas. According to a friend of Presley's, "their adult friendship began in November 1992 in LA". They stayed in contact every day over the telephone. As accusations of child abuse against Jackson became public, he became dependent on Lisa for emotional support. She later explained: "I believed he didn't do anything wrong, and that he was wrongly accused and, yes, I started falling for him. I wanted to save him. I felt that I could do it." In January 1996, citing irreconcilable differences, Lisa Marie filed for divorce. Jackson had originally planned to file for divorce first. However, after she begged him not to file, he reportedly caved in, only to discover on the front page of newspapers the next day that she had filed for divorce. Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in October 2010, Lisa Marie revealed that she and Jackson had spent four years on and off following their divorce.

Who were her other husbands? Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage. Picture: Getty Lisa Marie Presley married musician Danny Keough in October 1988. She had a 'quickie' divorce in the Dominican Republic in 1994. Presley's third marriage was to actor Nicolas Cage. They were married in 2002 in Hawaii, with Cage having proposed just ten days earlier. Cage filed for divorce after 108 days, and the divorce was finalised in May 2004. The divorce proceeding actually lasted longer than the marriage. She married for a fourth time in January 2006, to guitarist Michael Lockwood. Her first husband Keough served as best man at the couple's wedding, held in Japan. In June 2016, she filed for divorce after ten years of marriage.

What is Lisa Marie Presley's net worth? In early 2018, USA Today reported that Lisa Marie Presley claimed her fortune was down to just $14,000, because her former business manager acted in his own best interests. In February, she sued her former business manager for the loss of almost all her $100 million inheritance, accusing him of “reckless and negligent mismanagement”. At the time of his death, Elvis’s fortune had dropped to only a few million dollars, but fan interest in the King of Rock & Roll, including the tourist attraction Graceland, meant the estate's assets had steadily risen.