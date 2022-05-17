Lisa Marie Presley hails new Elvis movie as "nothing short of spectacular"

By Mayer Nissim

Lisa Marie Presley tips Elvis actor Austin Butler for an Oscar in Baz Luhrmann's new film.

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic will get its world premiere later this month at the Cannes Film Festival, but a few lucky people have already seen the film.

Among them is Elvis's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who has seen the film not once but twice, and has described the movie as "absolutely exquisite".

Lisa Marie has rarely posted on social media since the tragic death of her son Benjamin Keough in 2020 at the age of 27, but made an exception to sing the praises of the biopic of her father.

"Hello, I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I'm and will forever be mourning the loss of my son," she said.

"Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed & shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in Elvis. Picture: Alamy

"However, that being said, I do want to take a moment to let you know that I've seen Baz Luhrmann's movie Elvis twice now."

She continued: "Let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channelled and embodied my father’s heart & soul beautifully.

"In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)

You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever. — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) May 14, 2022

"You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever.

"What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced."

Lisa Marie added: "It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well.

"I can’t tell you enough how much I love this film and I hope you love it too. Everyone involved poured their hearts and souls into it, which is evidenced in their performances.

"Baz, your utter genius combined with your love and respect for my father and this project is just so beautiful and so inspiring.

"I know I'm being repetitive, but I don’t care, Thank you for setting the record straight in such a deeply profound and artistic way. Love you ~LMP."

Lisa Marie Presley and her son Benjamin Keough. Picture: Alamy

Lisa Marie's son Benjamin was laid to rest next to his grandfather Elvis Presley at Graceland and alongside his great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley.

It was the first burial at Graceland since Minnie Mae Presley's passing in 1980.

Benjamin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his mother Lisa Marie's home in Calabasas, California, where he had been celebrating his girlfriend Diana Pinto’s birthday

Austin Butler stars in Baz's film opposite Tom Hanks, who plays Elvis Presley's infamous manager Colonel Tom Parker.

After its world premiere at Cannes, the film opens in the US and UK on June 24, 2022.

Brian May of Queen, who was heavily involved in the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, has urged the filmmakers to do Elvis justice and portray him with love.