Does Austin Butler sing in the new Elvis biopic? The Elvis Presley vocals explained

The new Elvis biopic explores Presley's life in three sections. Picture: Warner Bros Studios

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Excitement for Baz Luhrmann's new biopic of 'The King of Rock 'n' Roll' is reaching fever pitch.

With the reveal of the latest trailer for Elvis, we get to see the first real glimpse of actor Austin Butler strutting his stuff and shaking his thing like Elvis Presley himself.

We also get to see his co-star Tom Hanks, covered in prosthetics to play Elvis's ominous and infamous Colonel Tom Parker in the biographical musical.

Given its an official biopic, the iconic songs of Elvis are going to play a huge part in the film's success, with director Luhrmann calling the story a "great canvas to explore America.”

The big question we all want to know however is: is that Austin Butler singing as Elvis?

Austin Butler said being picked to play Elvis Presley was "one of the greatest wake-up calls of my life". Picture: Warner Bros Studios

It's been confirmed by both Butler and Luhrmann in a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter that, yes, it's Austin Butler singing throughout.

30-year Butler described the enormous hours of work he put in to replicate Elvis's legendary vocals.

"When I began the process, I set out to get my voice to be identical. That instils fear. So that got the fire burning,” Butler said.

“For a year before we started shooting, I was doing voice coaching.”

“I feel such a responsibility to Elvis" said Butler. Picture: Warner Bros Studios

Butler's transformation is remarkable. Picture: Warner Bros Studios

Director Baz Luhrmann did point out that it's entirely Butler singing as young Elvis, but when he ages they blended Butler's vocals with Elvis's original vocal recordings.

“I watched as much as I could, over and over,” Butler continues, going into detail about the hours of study he put into imitating The King's voice.

“I feel such a responsibility to Elvis and to [ex-wife] Priscilla and [daughter] Lisa Marie, and all the people around the world who love him so much.”

Elvis explores Presley's life in three sections: Elvis as a child, as a young man breaking into fame, and the twilight days before his premature death at the age of 42 in 1977.

Due for a solely theatrical release, Elvis is set for cinemas on 24th June 2022.