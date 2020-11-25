Watch 25-year-old Elvis Presley sing duet with Frank Sinatra in incredible footage from 1960

25 November 2020, 10:21

Watch 25-year-old Elvis Presley sing duet with Frank Sinatra in incredible 1960 footage
Watch 25-year-old Elvis Presley sing duet with Frank Sinatra in incredible 1960 footage. Picture: Getty / YouTube

By Sian Moore

They were two of the world's biggest singers, and were also seen as rivals. But when Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra sang together, it was a historical moment in music...

Elvis Presley had just returned from his military service in West Germany when he was invited to be a guest on Frank Sinatra's television show.

It was on March 26, 1960, when after a week of rehearsals, 'The King' joined 'The Voice' on stage at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Florida to film The Frank Sinatra Timex Show: Welcome Home Elvis special.

The performance would be Presley's first TV appearance in over three years – and his first serious show since 1957. The then 25-year-old rock and roll singer was pretty nervous about how he would be received by viewers.

But standing beside a 44-year-old Sinatra, dressed sharp in his tuxedo, the young singer oozed talent as the pair performed a swing-time medley of their own hits, including 'Witchcraft' and 'Love Me Tender'...

Watch: Elvis Presley's greatest performance just two months before he died with 'Unchained Melody' cover

"We're working the same way, only in different areas," Sinatra jokes to the camera as the music begins to play.

As soon as Presley sings his first line, the sound of young fans screaming echoes around the venue.

Read more: Elvis Presley movie: Biopic cast, trailer, plot, delays and all the details so far

Standing side-by-side, the two legends smile and laugh as they work their way through the songs.

And as their performance draws to a close, they end their rendition with arms around one another, effortlessly showcasing their unmatched vocals.

During his guest appearance on the show, the legend also sang 'Stuck on You' and 'Fame and Fortune'.

Read more: Priscilla Presley 'appalled' after vandals target Elvis' Graceland home with graffiti

Watch Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra perform a medley of their hits in 1960
Watch Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra perform a medley of their hits in 1960. Picture: Getty

The meeting between the two was a highly anticipated encounter at the time.

Presley and Sinatra had been seen as music rivals since the '50s, and were often asked about each other in interviews.

Read more: The tragic life of Elvis' daughter: The story of Lisa Marie Presley's father, husband and son

But on-screen the pair looked comfortable and even friendly as they performed together.

When the show was aired on May 8, 1960, one of the songs Presley had performed, 'Stuck on You', had already hit number one in the charts.

Elvis was 25-year-old when he appeared on the TV special alongside Frank Sinatra
Elvis was 25-year-old when he appeared on the TV special alongside Frank Sinatra. Picture: YouTube / tati nodia

Read more: Elvis Presley's family share unseen photos on late Benjamin Keough's birthday: 'Too good for this world'

Even though the 'Blue Suede Shoes' star only featured on the programme for around 8 minutes, he was reportedly paid $125,000.

Sinatra was not impressed with Presley's fee – it was more than his own compensation for hosting the entire show.

But he was well aware that having the star appear on the show would attract huge ratings.

Read more: Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough is buried next to grandfather Elvis Presley at Graceland

And it did just that.

Viewing figures for the programme were high, with a 41.5% Trendex TV rating (which was approximately 67.7% of the overall television audience).

The two music legends performed a mesmerising duet for the TV special
The two music legends performed a mesmerising duet for the TV special. Picture: Getty

The two music legends, who were once seen as rivals, became friends.

Speaking about the "King of Rock and Roll" after his death in 1977, Sinatra said:

"There have been many accolades uttered about Elvis' talent and performances through the years, all of which I agree with wholeheartedly. I shall miss him dearly as a friend.

"He was a warm, considerate and generous man."

More from Elvis Presley

See more More from Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley with bride Priscilla

Priscilla Presley facts: Wife of Elvis Presley's age, husband, children and where she is now
Lisa Marie Presley and daughter Riley Keough have shared private photos to celebrate what would have been Benjamin Keough's 28th birthday

Elvis Presley's family share unseen photos on late Benjamin Keough's birthday: 'Too good for this world'
Benjamin Keough buried next to grandfather Elvis Presley at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough is buried next to grandfather Elvis Presley at Graceland
Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley's greatest performance just two months before he died with 'Unchained Melody' cover

Music

Elvis Presley alongside Austin Butler

Elvis Presley movie: Biopic cast, trailer, plot, delays and all the details so far
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Barry Gibb and Maurice Gibb's daughter singing her father's favourite Bee Gees song 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', is a moment they'll treasure forever.

Barry Gibb inviting Maurice's daughter on stage for duet of 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' is so moving
Christmas songs

The 30 best Christmas songs of all time

It's not everyday you get a line-up of an era's legends all on one stage, but that's exactly what happened one cold January day in 1979. Pictured (L to R) Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb, Rod Stewart

The day ABBA, Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Rod Stewart and Andy Gibb sang a staggering medley
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Michael Jackson released 'Earth Song' in 1995

The Story of... 'Earth Song' by Michael Jackson

The Story of...

Robbie Williams spoke to Smooth's Jenni Falconer

Robbie Williams interview: "I don't look at the charts anymore, it would be a miracle if I got there'

Robbie Williams

Maurce Gibb

Maurice Gibb facts: Bee Gees singer's wife, children, death, net worth and more revealed

Bee Gees

Christina Perri

Christina Perri shares heartbreaking baby loss news with emotional message to fans

Music

The young boy was competing on the blind audition rounds of the 2014 show when he gave an incredible performance of the Gibb brothers' 1978 hit 'Too Much Heaven.

Voice Kids: Tiny 8-year-old boy wins judges' hearts with staggering version of hit Bee Gees song

The Voice