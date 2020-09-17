Elvis Presley's greatest performance just two months before he died with 'Unchained Melody' cover

17 September 2020, 15:22

By Tom Eames

The King of Rock and Roll was only 42 when he went on tour in June 1977, but he wasn't in a good condition.

After years of prescription drugs and a poor diet, Elvis Presley was bloated, depressed and a shadow of his former self.

He had trouble sleeping, but kept touring even though he should probably have been in a hospital bed. Despite his below-par performances, his fans kept coming to see them in their thousands.

His June 21 show in Rapid City, South Dakota was filmed for a TV special and live album. While most of the gig was a disappointment, he then sat down at the piano, and delivered an incredible version of 'Unchained Melody'.

Elvis Presley
Picture: CBS

While guitarist Charlie Hodge held a microphone, Elvis poured everything into the song. His body may have been on the brink, but his voice was still there.

Watch the full performance above.

Elvis died less than two months later. The video above shows just how amazingly talented he was right until the end, despite all the problems he must have been dealing with.

