Elvis Presley returns to life in magnificent first full trailer for 'Elvis' biopic starring Tom Hanks

By Tom Eames

Austin Butler and Tom Hanks star in the upcoming Baz Luhrmann 'Elvis' biopic, charting the King of Rock and Roll's life and career.

The biographical film, simply titled Elvis, will chronicle the life, music and career of Elvis Presley, with the iconic singer being played by Austin Butler.

Oscar-winner Tom Hanks also stars as the late entertainer's intriguing manager Colonel Tom Parker, while Olivia DeJonge plays Elvis’s wife Priscilla Presley.

Watch the full trailer above.

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley. Picture: Warner Bros

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley. Picture: Warner Bros

The trailer features many of Elvis's most iconic performances and moments, from his debut singing 'That's All Right' to his '68 Comeback Special' to his famous Las Vegas pomp.

The movie also sees Austin Butler impressively sing as Elvis himself, rather than using recorded tracks by the King.

Speaking about portraying the man, Butler recently said: "[It's] huge shoes to fill. I think when I began the process of this, I set out to get my voice to sound identical to his.

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley. Picture: Warner Bros

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley. Picture: Warner Bros

Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Picture: Warner Bros

"I held that for a long time, and what that does is it also instils fear, that I'm not going to achieve that or whatever. That got the fire inside of me burning to work and work and work.

"He's such an icon and held to superhuman status. To get to explore that for years and learn why he was the way that he was, it was such a joy that I could do that for the rest of my life probably."

Elvis will be released at cinemas on June 24.