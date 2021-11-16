Upcoming Elvis Presley movie starring Tom Hanks gets its first teaser trailer

16 November 2021, 12:21

By Mayer Nissim

Baz Luhrmann has shared the first teaser trailer for his upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

After weeks of hype, Baz Lurhmann has unveiled the first trailer for his long-awaited movie Elvis.

The stunning clip, which you can watch above, features an echo-laden version of Elvis Presley's 'Suspicious Minds', and is the first footage we've seen from the film.

The movie will focus specifically on the relationship between Elvis, played by Austin Butler, and his infamous manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.

Elvis has long been in development, with Baz first approached for the film in April 2014. All went quiet before Tom Hanks snagged the role of Colonel Tom Parker in March 2019.

Austin Butler then fought off competition from Harry Styles and others to win the role of the King a few months later.

Baz has been hyping up the film in recent weeks with his Elvis Monday⚡️ series of photos on Instagram, and topped that off today with the teaser release.

"Made a little something to let you good people know we are taking care of business on June 24, 2022," he said.

Even once shooting started in January 2020, it wasn't plain sailing for the project, as the film was put on the back burner after Hanks tested positive for COVID-19.

Filming resumed in September 2020, but Maggie Gyllenhaal and Rufus Sewell had to give up their roles as Gladys and Vernon Presley because of scheduling conflicts, being replaced in the cast by Helen Thomson and Richard Roxburgh.

Elvis will only be Baz Lurhmann's sixth feature film as a director in the last three decades.

His first was Strictly Ballroom back in 1992, and his most recent was 2013's The Great Gatsby.

