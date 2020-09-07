Priscilla Presley 'appalled' after vandals target Elvis' Graceland home with graffiti

7 September 2020

Priscilla Presley 'appalled' after vandals target Elvis' Graceland home with graffiti

Elvis Presley's former Graceland property was vandalised with graffiti last week, with Priscilla Presley now speaking out about the defaced estate in Memphis.

Priscilla, who was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973 and now looks after Elvis' estate, said she was horrified.

The 75-year-old posted on social media: "Concerning the graffiti at Graceland, I’m absolutely horrified that those in our own city disgraced the walls surrounding Graceland.

"I’m saddened by acts like this and appalled by this behaviour. We were able to clean all the graffiti off thanks to our dedicated crew."

Graffiti vandals target Elvis' Graceland home
Graffiti vandals target Elvis' Graceland home. Picture: PA
Graffiti vandals target Elvis' Graceland home
Graffiti vandals target Elvis' Graceland home. Picture: PA

Between Monday August 31 and Tuesday September 1, vandals spray-painted the front walls surrounding Graceland and the pavement in front of the property with "Black Lives Matter" and "Defund the Police" graffiti using black, orange, red and green paints.

Vandals also targeted the Levitt Shell, a popular open-air concert amphitheatre located in the Overton Park area of Memphis.

The venue was the site of "the first-ever rock 'n' roll show", according to its official website, when Elvis took the stage on July 30, 1954, before the evening's headliner, Slim Whitman.

Memphis' famous "I [Heart] Memphis" mural was defaced by graffiti on the same night.

Vandals also targeted the Levitt Shell, a popular open-air concert amphitheatre
Vandals also targeted the Levitt Shell, a popular open-air concert amphitheatre. Picture: PA

Memphis news station WMC Actions News 5 reports that Memphis police are conducting an investigation into the graffiti.

Priscilla has said Graceland's "dedicated crew" were able to clean the graffiti off in the days since.

Priscilla has helped to turn Graceland into the designated historic site and tourist destination it is today.

