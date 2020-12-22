Brian May facts: Queen guitartist's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

22 December 2020, 19:03 | Updated: 22 December 2020, 19:08

Brian May
Brian May. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Brian May is one of the world's most successful and recognisable guitarists of all time (and not just because of the hair).

Let's take a look at the most interesting and important facts about the legend that is Queen guitartist Brian May.

  1. What are Brian May's best solo songs?

    Outside of Queen, Brian May has released two solo albums: 1992's Back to the Light and 1998's Another World.

    His biggest solo songs were 'Driven By You' and 'Too Much Love Will Kill You' from his debut album (the latter of which was re-tooled with Freddie Mercury's vocals in 1995). He also teamed up with rapper Dappy for the 2012 track 'Rockstar'.

    He also provided the soundtrack to the 1999 movie Furia, starring a young Marion Cotillard.

    Read more: 11 fascinating Freddie Mercury facts

  2. Who is Brian May's wife?

    Brian May and Anita Dobson
    Picture: PA

    From 1974 to 1988, Brian May was married to Christine Mullen.

    Brian met EastEnders actress Anita Dobson in 1986, and she inspired him to write the 1989 hit 'I Want It All'. They married on 18 November 2000, and remain together ever since.

  3. How many children does Brian May have?

    With his first wife Christine Mullen, he has three children: James (born 15 June 1978), Louisa (born 22 May 1981), and Emily Ruth (born 18 February 1987).

  4. How old is Brian May and where is he from?

    Brian May was born on July 19, 1947. He celebrated his 73rd birthday in 2020.

    Brian was born in a nursing home at Hampton Hill, Twickenham, and was the only child of Ruth Irving (née Fletcher) and Harold May, who worked as a draughtsman at the Ministry of Aviation.

    His mother was Scottish, and his father was English.

  5. What is Brian May's guitar of choice?

    Brian May mainly used his "Red Special", which he designed when he was only 16 years old. It was made with wood from an 18th century fireplace.

    He said of his guitar: "I like a big neck – thick, flat and wide. I lacquered the fingerboard with Rustin's Plastic Coating. The tremolo is interesting in that the arm's made from an old bicycle saddle bag carrier, the knob at the end's off a knitting needle and the springs are valve springs from an old motorbike."

    Read more: Queen’s Brian May giving a tutorial on how to play ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is so soothing

    He also prefers to use coins, instead of a more traditional plastic plectrum, as it gives him more control in playing. He is known to carry coins in his pockets specifically for this purpose.

  6. Is Brian May also a scientist?

    Brian May studied physics and mathematics at Imperial College London, graduating with a BSc (Hons) degree and ARCS in physics with Upper Second-Class Honours.

    From 1970 to 1974, he also studied for a PhD degree at Imperial College, studying reflected light from interplanetary dust and the velocity of dust in the plane of the Solar System. The title alone sounds very technical!

    Read more: Spine-tingling moment Brian May plays a staggering guitar solo to an empty stadium

    However, when Queen found success, he abandoned his studies, but co-authored two peer reviewed research papers, which were based on his observations at the Teide Observatory in Tenerife.

    In 2006, May re-registered for his PhD at Imperial College and submitted his thesis in August 2007. He graduated at the Royal Albert Hall on 14 May 2008.

  7. What is Brian May's connection with badgers?

    Brian May
    Picture: Getty

    Brian May formed a group to promote animal welfare. Save Me (named after the Queen song), campaigns for the protection of all animals against unnecessary and degrading treatment, particularly focusing on the hunting of foxes and the culling of badgers.

    Read more: Brian May's love of hedgehogs: Why Queen guitarist runs animal rescue from his Surrey garden

    He has said that he would rather be remembered for his animal rights work than for his music or scientific work.

  8. What is Brian May's net worth?

    Brian May has an estimated net worth of £133 million ($175m), according to The Richest.

More from Queen

See more More from Queen

Queen

The top 20 Queen songs of all time

Features

It's not everyday you see the lead singer from one of the world's greatest rock bands sings a Christmas classic accompanied by Disney characters. Pictured Adam Lambert, The Muppets and Winnie the Pooh

Queen's Adam Lambert sings a Disney version of 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' and it's amazing
The special recording from 1977 captures the atmospheric audio of Queen's Freddie and Brian May performing an acoustic version of the festive classic to the audience in Inglewood, California. (Pictured, Freddie Mercury performing in 1982)

Listen to a rare recording of Freddie Mercury singing heartfelt ‘White Christmas’ in 1977

Freddie Mercury

Queen, George Michael, Seal and Liz Minelli were just some of the stars on stage for the closing performance of the Freddie Mercury Tribute concert singing a stunning ensemble version of 'We Are The Champions.'

When Queen, George Michael, Seal and Liza Minelli sang a heartfelt tribute to Freddie Mercury
Filmed in 1983, the tutorial shows the Queen guitarist demonstrating the technical and practical ways to achieve the famous 'Bohemian Rhapsody' solo as the camera zooms in on his acoustic set.

Queen’s Brian May giving a tutorial on how to play ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is so soothing
Queen's Brian May, Adam Lambert and Roger Taylor have released the official music video for 'Don't Stop Me Now' - and it's sensational.

Queen release moving video for 'Don't Stop Me Now' made entirely of photos and videos sent in by fans
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Barry Gibb and Maurice Gibb's daughter singing her father's favourite Bee Gees song 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', is a moment they'll treasure forever.

Barry Gibb inviting Maurice's daughter on stage for duet of 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' is so moving
Christmas songs

The 30 best Christmas songs of all time, ranked

It's not everyday you get a line-up of an era's legends all on one stage, but that's exactly what happened one cold January day in 1979. Pictured (L to R) Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb, Rod Stewart

The day ABBA, Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Rod Stewart and Andy Gibb sang a staggering medley
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton facts: Who is her husband, does she have children and how old is she?

Dolly Parton

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder facts: Music icon's age, wife, children, and net worth revealed

Stevie Wonder

Tracy Chapman

Tracy Chapman facts: What is her age, is she married and what is she doing now?

Music

Shakin' Stevens

Shakin' Stevens facts: Singer's real name, age, songs, children, wife, and net worth revealed

Music

We said goodbye to Kenny Rogers, Sean Connery and Caroline Flack in 2020

Celebrity deaths in 2020: Paying tribute to the stars we've lost this year

Music