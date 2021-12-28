What happened to Queen's John Deacon?

He was a member of one of the world's biggest bands, but John Deacon decided to quit the limelight.

But why did Queen bassist John Deacon leave the group? Here's all the big facts about the quiet man of rock...

Why did John Deacon leave Queen? Picture: PA John Deacon was upset by Freddie Mercury's death in 1991. He later said: "As far as we are concerned, this is it. There is no point carrying on. It is impossible to replace Freddie." After playing live with Queen three more times – at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness in 1992, at a charity concert with Roger Taylor in Midhurst in 1993, and at the opening of the Bejart Ballet in Paris in 1997, performing 'The Show Must Go On' with Elton John – he decided to retire from music. Freddie Mercury tribute concert: How George Michael secretly sang to dying "first love" in audience at Wembley He re-appeared only briefly by joining Queen in October 1997 for the recording of the final Queen song 'No-One but You (Only the Good Die Young)', included on the Queen Rocks album.

What is John Deacon doing now? Deacon has stayed out of the public eye since retiring. He chose not to appear at Queen's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, or to join in the collaboration projects with Paul Rodgers or Adam Lambert. Video: Remembering Freddie Mercury's final public appearance at 1990 Brit Awards Brian May has said that Deacon is still involved on the business side of Queen, and that he also approves of the upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. In 2014, May and Roger Taylor admitted that they no longer have much contact with Deacon except about finances. Taylor said: "[Deacon]'s completely retired from any kind of social contact", and described him as "a little fragile." Read more: Brian May unveils "amazing" new Freddie Mercury statue He lives in Putney in South West London with his wife Veronica Tetzlaff, whom he married in 1975, and is the father of six children.

What Queen songs did John Deacon write? John Deacon wrote a number of Queen classics, including: - 'You're My Best Friend'

- 'Another One Bites the Dust'

- 'I Want to Break Free'

- 'Friends Will Be Friends'

How old is John Deacon? John Deacon was born on August 19, 1951. He celebrated his 71st birthday in 2021.