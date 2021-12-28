What happened to Queen's John Deacon?

28 December 2021, 00:59

John Deacon Of Queen
John Deacon Of Queen. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

He was a member of one of the world's biggest bands, but John Deacon decided to quit the limelight.

But why did Queen bassist John Deacon leave the group? Here's all the big facts about the quiet man of rock...

  1. Why did John Deacon leave Queen?

    Queen and Elton John
    Picture: PA

    John Deacon was upset by Freddie Mercury's death in 1991. He later said: "As far as we are concerned, this is it. There is no point carrying on. It is impossible to replace Freddie."

    After playing live with Queen three more times – at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness in 1992, at a charity concert with Roger Taylor in Midhurst in 1993, and at the opening of the Bejart Ballet in Paris in 1997, performing 'The Show Must Go On' with Elton John – he decided to retire from music.

    Freddie Mercury tribute concert: How George Michael secretly sang to dying "first love" in audience at Wembley

    He re-appeared only briefly by joining Queen in October 1997 for the recording of the final Queen song 'No-One but You (Only the Good Die Young)', included on the Queen Rocks album.

  2. What is John Deacon doing now?

    Deacon has stayed out of the public eye since retiring. He chose not to appear at Queen's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, or to join in the collaboration projects with Paul Rodgers or Adam Lambert.

    Video: Remembering Freddie Mercury's final public appearance at 1990 Brit Awards

    Brian May has said that Deacon is still involved on the business side of Queen, and that he also approves of the upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. In 2014, May and Roger Taylor admitted that they no longer have much contact with Deacon except about finances. Taylor said: "[Deacon]'s completely retired from any kind of social contact", and described him as "a little fragile."

    Read more: Brian May unveils "amazing" new Freddie Mercury statue

    He lives in Putney in South West London with his wife Veronica Tetzlaff, whom he married in 1975, and is the father of six children.

  3. What Queen songs did John Deacon write?

    John Deacon wrote a number of Queen classics, including:

    - 'You're My Best Friend'
    - 'Another One Bites the Dust'
    - 'I Want to Break Free'
    - 'Friends Will Be Friends'

  4. How old is John Deacon?

    John Deacon was born on August 19, 1951.

    He celebrated his 71st birthday in 2021.

  5. What is John Deacon's net worth?

    According to The Sunday Times Rich List, Deacon was worth £65 million ($103 million) as of 2011.

More from Queen

See more More from Queen

Queen's best songs

Queen's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

Queen

Roger Taylor

Roger Taylor facts: Queen drummer's age, wife, children and songs revealed
Christmas number ones from Queen, Shakin' Stevens and Mr Blobby

Every Christmas number one single ever, ranked from worst to best

Song Lists

Diana and Freddie Mercury

Did Freddie Mercury really take Princess Diana to a London gay pub in the '80s?

Queen

Video footage of Queen's first ever known recording has resurfaced after nearly 40 years.

This footage of Queen's first ever recorded performance is sensational - video

Queen

Sacha Baron Cohen was initially cast to play Freddie Mercury in biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Queen’s Roger Taylor says Sacha Baron Cohen would've been “utter s**t” playing Freddie Mercury

Queen

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kate Bush

Kate Bush facts: Wuthering Heights singer's career, husband, children and more revealed

Music

Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Eagles

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton facts: Singer's age, husband, family and net worth revealed

Dolly Parton

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams facts: Singer's age, children, parents, photography and career revealed

Bryan Adams