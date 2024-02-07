Queen: John Deacon's lookalike son sings and plays guitar just like his famous dad in stunning video

The 32-year-old singer songwriter regularly uploads videos of himself singing hits by bands like the Beatles, and yet has gone relatively unnoticed that his dad is one of the founding members of Queen. Picture: Luke Deacon/YouTube/Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The son of the ex-Queen bass guitarist inherited his father's musical talent.

John Deacon's son, Luke Deacon, is a bonafide star just like his ex-Queen dad.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter regularly uploads videos of himself singing hits by bands like the Beatles, and yet has gone relatively unnoticed that his dad is one of the founding members of Queen.

Since 2013, Luke Deacon has been singing and uploading his own songs and also covers of famous hits online, and yet the talented singer has stayed relatively under-the-radar, just like his dad.

Despite staying mainly out of the spotlight, Luke Deacon – no doubt with the blessing of his famous dad – made a cameo appearance on the Oscar-winning 2018 movie, Bohemian Rhapsody, where he winked at Freddie Mercury's character at a party. Picture: Getty

In a video uploaded in 2019, Luke sings a stunning version of the Beatles' 'Across The Universe' and in others posted in the following years, he sings what seem to be his own songs with beautiful, haunting lyrics.

John Deacon and his wife Veronica Tetzlaff met in 1971, married in 1975 and bought their family home with his first Queen pay check in Putney, South West London, where the couple still live to this day.

The pair had their first child, Robert, in 1975 and John and Veronica went on to have five more children in quick succession: Michael (1978), Laura (1979), Joshua (1983), Luke (1992) and Cameron(1993).

Out of the pair's six children, only two, Joshua and Luke, are known to have openly followed in their father's musical footsteps, but creative genes are likely to go deep in the Deacon household.

John Deacon's Son Luke Deacon

John Deacon left Queen in 1997, but despite popular belief, he still has a say in what the band does.

Brian May has said that Deacon is still involved on the 'financial' side of Queen and that he also approved Freddie Mercury's biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, however, that's where his involvement ends.

John Deacon leaving Queen was caused by the aftermath of grief following Freddie Mercury's untimely death in 1991.

The 45-year-old's premature death hit his Queen bandmates very hard, but bassist John Deacon – was absolutely overcome with grief and felt like he could no longer go on as a member of Queen.

The bassist officially left the band in 1997 and has since completely retired from public life and has turned down numerous offers to return to play with his Queen bandmates.

Speaking to RockFM in 2022, Brian May opened up about the likelihood of John returning to Queen, and his and Roger Taylor's efforts to lure him back.

Luke Deacon Playing Guitar

Under Pressure John Deacon Cam Live At Wembley ‘86 HD Rare

“I don’t think that it would be easy for John to slip back into the arena that we inhabit. In fact, a couple of times we have asked him, but he always says 'that’s not what I do now'. And we have to respect that John doesn’t want to do it.

Reflecting on the 25 years since John left the band, Brian added: "I think it would be difficult for him anyway because things have changed a lot, and Roger and I have adapted a certain amount.

"We’re still very old school but we’re aware of different ways of behaving these days and different ways in which our art is channelled."

‘Of course we love John and we will always will, but we don’t have any significant contact with him now. That’s the way he wants it, he wanted to cut that tie and to be a private person and we have to respect that.

Queen's greatest music videos: Brian May breaks down band's biggest hits | Smooth's Video Rewind

Brian May elaborated in a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, saying: "We don’t, really [speak to John]. He doesn’t want to. He wants to be private and in his own universe."

"He’s completely retired from any kind of social contact," Roger added.

"I think he’s a little fragile and he just didn’t want to know anything about talking to people in the music business or whatever. That’s fair enough. We respect that."