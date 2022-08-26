5 times Freddie Mercury proved he was the greatest performer that ever lived

The Queen frontman wowed millions of fans over his 25-year career and his vocals are still lauded as among the best of all time. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Freddie Mercury's outstanding vocals are hard to beat, but there are a handful of Queen performances that stand out from the rest.

Freddie Mercury was possibly the best rock showman that ever lived.

The Queen frontman wowed millions of fans throughout his 25-year career – joining his first band when he was just 13 – and his vocals are still lauded as among the best of all time.

Freddie Mercury pictured performing with Queen at Wembley stadium on July 11, 1986. Picture: Getty

There are some performances however that have an extra essence of magic; a moment in time so astounding it can never be replicated.

Here we take a look at the fives time Freddie Mercury proved his stage presence was unrivalled...