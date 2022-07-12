Mick Jagger's rarely-seen five-year-old son is the spitting image of Rolling Stones dad, 78

By Giorgina Hamilton

Deveraux Jagger, 5, is the son of Mick Jagger and American ballerina Melanie Hamrick, 35.

The tiny 5-year-old posed with his mother at the weekend (July 10) and showed the world he's inherited every one of father Mick Jagger's genes.

In a photo posted on Melanie Hamrick's Instagram stories, the Rolling Stones' mini-me can be seen posing with his mum, who captioned the image 'My date yesterday'.

Deveraux Jagger, born in December 2016, may only be young, but from his skinny jeans, rocker pose and pouty lips, there is no doubt he is already walking in his Rolling Stones' dad's footsteps.

Deveraux Jagger is the Rolling Stones' eighth child from four different women. Mick Jagger pictured performing in Brussels on Monday 11 July in. Picture: Getty

35-year-old Melanie Hamrick, who has dated Mick Jagger since 2014, tends to keep her relationship with the rocker under wraps and the picture of her son is the only clear one of his face that she's published on her social media since 2021.

The photo comes after a photo of Deveraux wearing a Spiderman costume while watching his dad perform in Hyde Park last captured heart's the world over.

Melanie uploaded the image with the caption: "When Spider-Man watches The Rolling Stones" and Deveraux could be seen backstage as his father Mick performed behind him.

Deveraux Jagger is the Rolling Stones' eighth child from four different women, ranging in age from 47-year-old Karis with ex-partner Marsha Hunt, to 19-year-old Lucas with Brazilian ex-model Luciana Gimenez Morad.

Melanie Hamrick has opened up about being part of Mick's extended family and that she is friends with Luciana, Mick's ex, and that they often meet up in New York, where they both live.

"It’s amazing how balanced and kind everyone is," she told You Magazine.

"I grew up with a small family [she is the youngest of three, with an elder brother and sister] and it’s nice to have a big family for Dev."

Adding he is most definitely a jagger: "He dances and dances and dances.

"He has his dad’s moves... mine are really regimented,’ she insists. "I’m not the best social dancer."

Mick's ex Luciana has previously commented on how well-adjusted all of Mick Jagger's children are.

"He loves all his kids and he is so close to all of them.’ Adding that they have "been raised so well. They are all very normal, well-adjusted and are not money orientated."