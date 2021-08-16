Mick Jagger facts: Rolling Stones singer's age, family, children, net worth and more revealed

Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs onstage at Hard Rock Stadium on August 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Mick Jagger is widely regarded as the greatest frontman in rock 'n' roll there ever was, having led The Rolling Stones for over half a century.

Here's all the information you need to know about the iconic British rocker:

Who is Mick Jagger?

Mick Jagger attends the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 07, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Well, you're probably already aware of who he is given he's fronted one of the world's most famous rock bands for the past six decades, but [Sir] Mick Jagger is the lead singer and founding member of The Rolling Stones.

As one of the most prominent bands in popular culture for over half a century, Mick Jagger has had 13 number one singles in the UK and US, 32 singles in the top 10, 70 singles in the top 40, and has sold an estimated 200 million albums worldwide both as a member of The Rolling Stones and a solo artist.

He was inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989, and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2004 with The Rolling Stones.

Mick Jagger was the embodiment of sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll throughout his career, known as much for his many romantic involvement with models and actresses as he was being the frontman of The Rolling Stones.

Aside from music, he has also appeared in a handful of film roles including Ned Kelly, Performance, and Freejack.

How old is Mick Jagger and where was he born?

Mick Jagger at Television House Studios during rehearsals for the ITV show "Ready Steady Go!" on February 26, 1965, in London. (Photo by Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Mick Jagger was born on 26th July 1943 in Dartford, Kent.

His father Basil Fanshawe "Joe" Jagger was a gymnast, his mother Eva Ensley Mary was a hairdresser, and his younger brother Chris is also a musician.

How did Mick Jagger get his start in music?

The Rolling Stones. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Mick Jagger met Keith Richards in primary school where they bonded over rhythm and blues music, but Jagger would continue on to study business at London School of Economics before finally committing to starting the band.

Named after a Muddy Waters song, The Rolling Stones would play their first gig under the name performing covers of their favourite blues songs.

The first number one they scored with a song they'd written themselves was 'The Last Time' in 1963. The rest as they say is history.

What are The Rolling Stones biggest songs?

- '(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction'

- 'Jumpin' Jack Flash'

- 'Paint It Black'

- 'You Can't Always Get What You Want'

- 'Sympathy For The Devil'

- 'It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)'

- 'Start Me Up'

- 'Gimme Shelter'

- 'Miss You'

- 'Brown Sugar'

Is Mick Jagger married?

Mick and Bianca Jagger at their wedding at the Church of St. Anne, St Tropez, 12th May 1971. (Photo by Reg Lancaster/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Singer Marianne Faithfull and Mick Jagger at Malborough Street court, 1969. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Mick Jagger and designer L'Wren Scott at the L'Wren Scott Fall 2012 fashion show on February 16, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Mick Jagger is not currently married, but has been in a long-term relationship with former ballerina Melanie Hamrick since 2014.

He has only been married once, believe it or not, and that was to Bianca (Jagger) Pérez-Mora Macias from 1971-1978.

Throughout his life he has had many high-profile relationships with the likes of singer Marianne Faithfull, model Jerri Hall, future French First Lady Carla Bruni, and stylist L'Wren Scott.

Does Mick Jagger have any children?

Jade Jagger, L'Wren Scott, Georgia May Jagger, and Mick Jagger at The Serpentine Gallery on June 26, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images for The Serpentine Gallery). Picture: Getty

Mick Jagger has eight children with five different women, five grandchildren, and is a great-grandfather.

Some of his children are famous in their own right: Jade Jagger is a former model, Lizzy Jagger is a model and actress, and Georgia Jagger is also a model.

How much is Mick Jagger's net worth?

Mick Jagger's net worth is an estimated $360 million.

Is there anything else we should know about Mick Jagger?

Mick Jagger was knighted in 2003 for his services to popular music.

Since under-going heart surgery in 2019, Jagger still keeps incredibly active and follows a strict training regime which includes running jogging, kickboxing, and yoga.

He is also an avid fan of cricket.