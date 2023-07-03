Mick Jagger 'engaged' to his 36-year-old girlfriend Melanie Hamrick

3 July 2023, 10:32

Sheryl Crow reveals she hung up on Mick Jagger the first time he called her

By Mayer Nissim

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick are apparently engaged.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mick Jagger has been with his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick for several years and it's now being claimed that the couple are engaged.

The 79-year-old Rolling Stones frontman and 36-year-old partner have been together since 2014, with their son Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger being born a couple of years later.

There was speculation last month that the couple had become engaged when Melanie was seen wearing a band on her ring finger, but she seemed to brush off the suggestion.

"I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes," she told People at the time.

"But are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other... In my mind, it's a promise ring. We'll be immature and call it a promise ring."

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick at the 2023 American Ballet Theatre June Gala
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick at the 2023 American Ballet Theatre June Gala. Picture: Alamy

Of the possibility of marriage, she added: "I don’t know. I'm kind of like, a live-in-the-moment type of person, so who knows."

But now, friends of the couple have told The Mirror that the pair are indeed engaged.

Melanie is reported to have been at the American Ballet Theatre, where she worked until her retirement in 2019, where she told friends that she was engaged.

Her family are said to be "thrilled" by the engagement, though are not any plans for a wedding at present.

Jagger has had a series of high-profile relationships throughout his life, including romances with Chrissie Shrimpton, Marianne Faithfull, Marsha Hunt, Carla Bruni, Sophie Dahl and L'Wren Scott.

Mick married Bianca Pérez-Mora Macias in 1971, though they divorced in 1978. He also had an unofficial private "marriage" to Jerry Hall in 1990, but this union was later declared unlawful and invalid by the High Court.

Jagger has had eight children with five women over the course of his life, and now has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Take That and Lulu reunite at BST Hyde Park

Take That reunite with surprise guest Lulu for 'Relight My Fire' at barnstorming BST Hyde Park show

Take That

Chaka Khan is the undisputed Queen Of Funk.

Chaka Khan's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Song Lists

Freddie Mercury revealed his relationship with his Queen bandmates was not always as strong as it seemed.

When Freddie Mercury admitted there was "nothing else left" between him and Queen bandmates

Freddie Mercury

George Michael and Garth Brooks in 2000

When George Michael and Garth Brooks sang 'Freedom' together and country pop peaked

George Michael

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley

Wham documentary is 'a story of friendship': Director Chris Smith reveals how he made the Netflix film

George Michael

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

More Smooth Features

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother