Mick Jagger 'engaged' to his 36-year-old girlfriend Melanie Hamrick

By Mayer Nissim

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick are apparently engaged.

Mick Jagger has been with his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick for several years and it's now being claimed that the couple are engaged.

The 79-year-old Rolling Stones frontman and 36-year-old partner have been together since 2014, with their son Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger being born a couple of years later.

There was speculation last month that the couple had become engaged when Melanie was seen wearing a band on her ring finger, but she seemed to brush off the suggestion.

"I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes," she told People at the time.

"But are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other... In my mind, it's a promise ring. We'll be immature and call it a promise ring."

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick at the 2023 American Ballet Theatre June Gala. Picture: Alamy

Of the possibility of marriage, she added: "I don’t know. I'm kind of like, a live-in-the-moment type of person, so who knows."

But now, friends of the couple have told The Mirror that the pair are indeed engaged.

Melanie is reported to have been at the American Ballet Theatre, where she worked until her retirement in 2019, where she told friends that she was engaged.

Her family are said to be "thrilled" by the engagement, though are not any plans for a wedding at present.

Jagger has had a series of high-profile relationships throughout his life, including romances with Chrissie Shrimpton, Marianne Faithfull, Marsha Hunt, Carla Bruni, Sophie Dahl and L'Wren Scott.

Mick married Bianca Pérez-Mora Macias in 1971, though they divorced in 1978. He also had an unofficial private "marriage" to Jerry Hall in 1990, but this union was later declared unlawful and invalid by the High Court.

Jagger has had eight children with five women over the course of his life, and now has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.