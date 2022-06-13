Mick Jagger's 5-year-old son Deveraux shows off moves just like his dad at Rolling Stones concert

By Mayer Nissim

The Rolling Stones had a special superfan in attendance at their massive show at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium.

The Rolling Stones stormed into Liverpool for the first UK show of their anniversary Sixty tour last Thursday (June 9), winning rave reviews for a career-spanning setlist and stellar performance.

Among the fans in attendance were Mick Jagger's choreographer girlfriend Melanie Hamrick and their 5-year-old son Deveraux.

In an adorable Instragram story posted by Melanie, we saw that young Deveraux takes after his old man in more than just his appearance.

The video shows Deveraux in a Rolling Stones T-shirt dancing away to band's performance backstage.

The Stones were playing 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' at the time, and mum Melanie captioned the clip Vibes, of course.

Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger was born in 2016, when Melanie was 29 and Mick was 73.

He's the youngest of Mick's eight kids from five mums, with the oldest Karis Hunt Jagger being born to Marsha Hunt in 1970.

The full Rolling Stones setlist at Anfield Stadium was as follows.

Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones in Liverpool. Picture: Getty Images

Street Fighting Man 19th Nervous Breakdown Get Off of My Cloud Tumbling Dice I Wanna Be Your Man Out of Time You Can't Always Get What You Want Living in a Ghost Town Honky Tonk Women You Got the Silver Connection Miss You Midnight Rambler Start Me Up Paint It Black Sympathy for the Devil Jumpin' Jack Flash

Encore: Gimme Shelter (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

The Rolling Stones Sixty tour continues, and the band return to the UK to play London's Hyde Park on June 25 and July 3, with support from Phoebe Bridgers, The War on Drugs, Courtney Barnett and Sam Fender, among others.

The tour is the band's first since the death of long-standing drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away aged 80 last August.